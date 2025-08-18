War 2 Is A Major Flop

IMAGE: Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan in War 2.

Just when it seemed that Bollywood was back on track, thanks to hits like Jaat, Kesari: Chapter 2, Raid 2, Housefull 5, Sitaare Zameen Par, Saiyaara and Mahavatar Narsimha, a rude shock hit the industry in a very big way.

The biggest event film of 2025 so far, War 2, was expected to be the next Rs 300 Crore (Rs 3 billion) Club entrant at the very least. But what happened has been rather disappointing, what with the film struggling to enter even the Rs 200 Crore (Rs 2 billion) Club.

The extended four-day weekend, due to the Independence Day holiday, should have ensured that the Rs 200 crore mark would be crossed by the time the weekdays kickstart but it stands at a mere Rs 123 crore* (Rs 1.23 billion).

There were signs of struggle last weekend when advance bookings opened to a muted response.

Leave aside the kind of trending that one expects from the advance booking of event films, the Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR film struggled to sell tickets that befitted a regular biggie. It took a really long time to hit even 1 lakh advance bookings at the major multiplex chains PIC (PVR, INOX and Cinepolis).

It had nothing to do with competition from Coolie. as its Hindi version saw a minimal release. Despite YRF securing a huge 4,500+ screens across the country, the quantum of footfalls fell short.

On Thursday, a mere Rs 28 crore (Rs 280 million) came in, a far cry from the Rs 53.35 crore (Rs 533.5 million) that War had managed in 2019.

Friday did see a big increase in numbers due to Independence Day, with Rs 45 crore (Rs 450 million) coming in.

Collections fell again on Saturday and Sunday.

Currently, this Ayan Mukherji directorial aims to hit the Rs 150 crore (Rs 1.5 billion) mark by the close of the first week. The journey to Rs 200 crore looks really difficult.

In fact, it could emerge as the lowest grossing Spy Universe film, as it may stand lower than the OG, Ek Tha Tiger which had collected Rs 199 crore (Rs 1.99 billion) in 2012.

War 2 is a flop and a further drop may tag it a 'disaster'.

IMAGE: Rajinikanth in Coolie.

Coolie's Hindi version saw an ordinary opening.

It opened lesser than Rajinikanth's Kabali (Rs 5.20 crore/Rs 52 million), what with Rs 4.50 crore (Rs 45 million) being collected.

Its extended weekend is lukewarm at around Rs 20 crore* (Rs 200 million), which means its lifetime would fall way under Rs 50 crore (Rs 500 million).

The only solace is that the numbers would be better than the lifetime of Kabali, which was barely Rs 28 crore (Rs 280 million).

*Estimates.

Note: All collections as per various box office sources.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff