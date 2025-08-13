When not harnessing Hrithik Roshan's dripping handsomeness for lady-killer purposes, Bollywood has found him quite a fit for on screen bromances as well.

With War 2, which pits him with southern superstar N T Rama Rao Jr, the 51 year old hopes their combined brawn and superstar charisma will have the audiences flocking to the theatres.

Sukanya Verma looks at Bollywood's several instances of bromancing with Hrithik.

War 2

Between the duo's friendly camaraderie off screen and fireworks in the War 2 trailer, Hrithik and NTR Jr have the entire spectrum covered. Will it translate in box-office moolah too? You decide.

War

Irrespective of how the follow-up to the 2019 hit in the YRF Spy Universe turns out, the world will never forget the smitten look on Tiger Shroff's face when he first laid eyes at Hrithik's dashing Major Kabir Dhaliwal stepping out of a chopper in sexy, slow-motion. Add to that, the two's sensational dancing prowess and there was much to va va voom.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Hrithik's easy breezy escapades and reassuring heart-to-hearts with childhood chums Farhan Akhtar and Abhay Deol as part of their adventure-packed, road trip-themed bachelor holiday in Spain pays a fancy yet filmi ode to friendship.

Koi... Mil Gaya

They may not have the celebrity clout of the rest in the list. But Hrithik's knee-high buddies in Rajesh Roshan's alien rescue drama and the sincerity with which they stand up for their tall albeit timid pal deserves a wholehearted mention.

Fiza

Though they have only a few scenes, it's a pleasure to watch Manoj Bajpayee's measured heft playing mentor to Hrithik's raw, rookie intensity, against the backdrop of communal strife ensuing in brainwashed lives, in Fiza.

Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon

Besties with the same name, in love with the same girl, one's the boss, another his manager, you get the drift.

More than Sooraj R Barjatya's sloppy romance though, it was the idea of watching fellow 2000 debutants share screen space in the same movie that attracted moviegoers.

Of course, it would take a Dhoom 2 -- where the twain play cop and crook -- to make it worth their while.

Vikram Vedha

For most part of its Vikram-Betaal inspired conflict, Hrithik and Saif are engaged in a cat and mouse chase but the wickedly attractive note in their camaraderie as they go from adversaries to allies is what lends the story its piquant punch.

Na Tum Jaano Na Hum

Years before they got all gruff and grisly, Na Tum Jaano Na Hum captured Hrithik and Saif in their soft boy era as best friends pining for the same woman in Bollywood's typical triangle tradition. As forgettable the movie is, it sure would get brownie points for, in Poo speak, good looks, good looks, good looks.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Speaking of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, the bromance between Hrithik and Shah Rukh Khan in Karan Johar's lavishly-staged family drama is stuff of tissue boxes, tender sibling ties and movie lessons to take to heart:

'Zindagi main kuch banna ho, kuch haasil karna ho, kuch jeetna ho, toh hamesha dil ki suno aur dil bhi koi jawab na de toh aankhen bandh karke apni ma aur papa ka naam lo. Phir dekhna, har manzil paar kar jaoge, har mushkil aasan ho jayegi. Jeet tumhari hogi, sirf tumhari.'