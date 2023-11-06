News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Want To Be a Model? Here's Your Chance

Want To Be a Model? Here's Your Chance

By HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
November 06, 2023 12:19 IST
IMAGE: Rohit Khandelwal with Santoshi Shetty, Karan Chabra and Neil Nitin Mukesh. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Move over dance and singing reality shows.

It's time for a fashion reality show, and surprise, surprise, Neil Nitin Mukesh is among the judges!

Glam Fame Season 1 will hold auditions across the country, and the selected models will be mentored and judged on the show.

Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com and Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com tell us more.

 

 

IMAGE: Neil Nitin Mukesh with Santoshi Shetty. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

First things first, what does fashion mean to Neil Nitin Mukesh?

He tells us in this video.

"I hesitate when I have to wear blingy kind of fashion. That's not my sense of fashion but I reserve all that for films. In my personal life, I'm a little conservative," he adds.

Sunny Leone and Esha Gupta will join Neil on the show's jury.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Rohit Khandelwal with Dabboo Ratnani. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani, who has shot the portfolios of many rising stars, comes on Glam Fame as a mentor.

"I like to deal with newcomers and encourage them. They need the right guidance," he says.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Rohit Khandelwal with Neil Nitin Mukesh. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

Former Mr World Rohit Khandelwal will also be one of the mentors on the show, and he gives some useful tips on how to become a model and sustain one's career.

"I come from a Marwadi family and I love them but they have no idea I'm sitting here because they have a different life. You have to self-motivate," Rohit says.

Influencer Santoshi Shetty and Dinesh Shetty (who won Vidyut Jammwal's action reality show First Ultimate Warrior) will also be mentors on Glam Fame.

Karan Chabra will host the show.

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: Rohit Khandelwal, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Santoshi Shetty. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

These days, Bollywood stars become the show-stoppers in fashion shows, unlike the days of yore when supermodels like Arjun Rampal and Milind Soman did the needful.

Neil's answer brings on the laughs: "If models can become actors, then why can't actors become models?"

Video: Afsar Dayatar/ Rediff.com

 

HITESH HARISINGHANI, AFSAR DAYATAR
Three of Us Review
What Makes Tabu A National Treasure
Andaz Apna Apna's Secrets REVEALED!
Shriya Lights Up Manish's Diwali Party
You are not elected representatives: SC to governors
Sri Lanka Cricket board sacked after India mauling
Looking For Regular Cash Stream?
