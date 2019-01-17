January 17, 2019 12:28 IST

Congrats Anisha-Vishal!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vishal/Twitter

Tamil actor Vishal and Telugu actress Anisha Alla Reddy are engaged.

Anisha has appeared in Telugu films Pellichoopulu and Arjun Reddy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vishal/Twitter

Vishal took to Twitter and posted two pictures and wrote 'Yes. Happy. Too happy. Her name is Anisha Alla. And yes, she said 'yes'. And it's confirmed. My next biggest transition in life. Will be announcing the date soon'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anisha Alla Reddy/Instagram

Anisha Alla Reddy posted a photo on Instagram and wrote 'Happy Sankranti! To the start of something new. Thank you all for everything you've done; Been a part of my growth, my learning, my observations, my inspiration, my truth, my hurt, my strength, my reason or all that has brought me to where I am today, who I am today'.

'Soon enough, I will be on a new journey and I yearn to live up to all of my dreams and goals and the challenges I have put up for myself'.

'I finally found somebody to go down the path of life with, loving him and life with true passion. I look up to this man for all that he stands for and for all of his heart'.

'I vow to give back to him, the families and the people around with this step forward. I vow to be the best that I can be, intention towards collective learning, love and moral value. #LoveAlways'.

On the work front, Vishal will be seen in an action film Ayogya along with Raashi Khanna. It is a remake of the Telugu film Temper. (Quiz question: Which recent Hindi blockbuster was a remake of Temper? You can find the answer in this interview.)

Vishal was last seen in Irumbu Thirai and Sandakozhi 2.