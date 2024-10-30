Vijay 69 Trailer: Anupam Kher Lives His Dreams

'Out of some 540 films in my career, I can confidently say that this film is one of my best five.'

In a wonderful coincidence, Anupam Kher, 69, plays his exact age in an upcoming slice-of-life drama, Vijay 69.

The trailer has a lovely, easy-going charm to it, with the actor having a wonderful adventure in his pursuit of dreams.

It introduces us to Kher's 'angry old man' Vijay Matthew, a grumpy man, who squabbles over trivial things with the people around him.

When he is alone, Vijay enters a query into the search bar: 'Great things done by old people.'

Vijay confides in his friend, played by Chunky Panday, that he wants to be remembered for having done something awesome in his life.

He excitedly tells his friend about the idea of competing in a triathlon event, which would set a new record in India for someone of his age. Vijay's excitement receives disdain from his family and friends and they make fun of his ambition.

When a character furiously tells Vijay to be mindful of his age, he retaliates by saying, 'Toh kya sapne dekhna band kar du?'

As the trailer progresses, we see Vijay going through a whirlwind of emotions as he takes on the difficult task of completing the race. The trailer ends with him saying, 'Sapno ki koi expiry date nahi hoti.'

The first look promises a charming and optimistic film that makes you laugh, maybe cry, and mostly think about what life means to each of us. During the informal chat with media present at the trailer preview, Kher said the storyline resonated with him and he was "honoured" to play this character.

"It is important that we do not restrict ourselves. I had realised this very early on in my career. That's why I was able to take chances in my career. For example, in Saaransh, I played a 65-year-old man at the age of 28. Today, Saaransh has the stamp on my filmography. It is a very special film."

Kher said he draws the biggest inspiration in his life from his mother, Dulari Kher, who likes to live life fully.

"My mother is 86. She has a rod in her leg but she likes do all her chores. She doesn't think she's old. She always jokes that she might age faster if she would constantly worry about her age. She is really my biggest inspiration."

Kher also remembered his father Pushkarnath Kher and how he was left feeling depressed after retirement.

"My father was a clerk in the forest department. He retired at 58, even though he was physically active. He got depressed because there was nothing to do after his retirement. I think it's important to reinvent ourselves and keep pursuing things that inspire us."

Writer-Director Akshay Roy, who accompanied Kher for the event, said that Vijay 69 is not about old people per se because the theme it explores has universal appeal.

Roy further revealed that he had taken this script to many actors but Kher asked him something that no other actor did.

"I saw Uunchai and really liked Anupam sir in it. When I took this story to him, the first thing he asked after narration was: 'Why is this film important to you?' Actors are generally concerned about their role, screen-time and things like that, but sir wanted to understand my vision for the film," Roy said.

The film was shot in Pune where the triathlon event actually takes place. Kher learnt swimming and trained to be a triathlon athlete for the role even though Roy suggested using VFX for those shots.

"I am scared of water, I have hydrophobia," Kher said with a smile. "I learned swimming for this film at the age of 68, I took it up as a challenge."

"He even injured his shoulder on sets during a shooting schedule at the Gateway of India," Roy shared. "Instead of resting, he asked me how many scenes were left and resumed the shoot. There's a shot of him crying in a taxi, I think his tears were real in that scene."

Kher nodded and said, "It was paining a lot."

"Out of some 540 films in my career," the thespian added, "I can confidently say that this film is one of my best five."

Vijay 69 streams from November 8 on Netflix.