Varun-Natasha Have A Daughter

Source: ANI
June 04, 2024 06:00 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcomed their first child on Monday, June 3, 2024.

Varun was spotted with his father David Dhawan at a hospital in Mumbai.

The couple has been blessed with a baby girl, David Dhawan confirmed while leaving the hospital.

 

In February, Varun and Natasha shared the news about their pregnancy.

The couple posted a beautiful image in which Varun was seen planting a kiss on Natasha's baby bump.

Sharing the picture, he wrote, 'We are pregnant, Need all your blessings and love #myfamilymystrenght.'

Varun tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Natasha on January 24, 2021.

The wedding was a close-knit affair with very few guests in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

