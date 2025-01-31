Urvashi's 'Mystic Elegance'

Kajal goes purple... Radhikka's afternoon cuddles...Flashback Satya...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela shows off her 'mystic elegance'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal picks a royal colour.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Drogo and writes, 'Bringing in our own sunshine!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhikka Madan/Instagram

Radhikka Madan loves 'afternoon cuddles' with Cosmos.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Palak Tiwari/Instagram

Who's Palak Tiwari winking at?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon shares a picture from 'the week that went by'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

Swara Bhasker shows us how 'motherhood' is going.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

What's on Ranveer Singh's mind?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar wishes his Bhoot Bangla Director Priyadarshan: 'Happy Birthday, Priyan Sir! What better way to celebrate than by spending the day on a haunted set, surrounded by ghosts... both real and unpaid extras?

'Thank you for being a mentor, and the only person who can make chaos look like a masterpiece. May your day be filled with fewer retakes. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead!'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anurag Kashyap/Instagram

Anurag Kashyap shares a throwback picture from the sets of Satya along with Cinematographer Gerard Hooper and Saurabh Shukla and captions it, 'Younger me with Gerard Hooper, the cinematographer of Satya, and my senior partner/Kallu Mama @saurabhshuklafilms on the sets of Satya. A friend sent me this picture @rgvzoomin.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

'Saree, not sorry. Feeling beautiful in this classic. Vote and tell me... More Sarees? asks Divyanka Tripathi.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com