HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Urvashi's 'Mystic Elegance'

Urvashi's 'Mystic Elegance'

By REDIFF MOVIES
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 31, 2025 09:44 IST

x

Kajal goes purple... Radhikka's afternoon cuddles...Flashback Satya...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Urvashi Rautela/Instagram

Urvashi Rautela shows off her 'mystic elegance'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kajal Aggarwal/Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal picks a royal colour.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Drogo and writes, 'Bringing in our own sunshine!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Radhikka Madan/Instagram

Radhikka Madan loves 'afternoon cuddles' with Cosmos.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Palak Tiwari/Instagram

Who's Palak Tiwari winking at?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raveena Tandon/Instagram

Raveena Tandon shares a picture from 'the week that went by'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Swara Bhasker/Instagram

Swara Bhasker shows us how 'motherhood' is going.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ranveer Singh/Instagram

What's on Ranveer Singh's mind?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Akshay Kumar/Instagram

Akshay Kumar wishes his Bhoot Bangla Director Priyadarshan: 'Happy Birthday, Priyan Sir! What better way to celebrate than by spending the day on a haunted set, surrounded by ghosts... both real and unpaid extras?

'Thank you for being a mentor, and the only person who can make chaos look like a masterpiece. May your day be filled with fewer retakes. Wishing you a fantastic year ahead!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Anurag Kashyap/Instagram

Anurag Kashyap shares a throwback picture from the sets of Satya along with Cinematographer Gerard Hooper and Saurabh Shukla and captions it, 'Younger me with Gerard Hooper, the cinematographer of Satya, and my senior partner/Kallu Mama @saurabhshuklafilms on the sets of Satya. A friend sent me this picture @rgvzoomin.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divyanka Tripathi/Instagram

'Saree, not sorry. Feeling beautiful in this classic. Vote and tell me... More Sarees? asks Divyanka Tripathi.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'It's Very Difficult To Survive Without...'
'It's Very Difficult To Survive Without...'
COMING UP On OTT This February
COMING UP On OTT This February
'I'm Not Who I Was When I Wrote Deewaar'
'I'm Not Who I Was When I Wrote Deewaar'
Bollywood In '75: Golden Anniversary Quiz
Bollywood In '75: Golden Anniversary Quiz
'Human Beings Are Like Trees, We Keep Growing Till...'
'Human Beings Are Like Trees, We Keep Growing Till...'

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

How To Keep Your Apple Device Private & Secure

webstory image 2

The Magic Aloe Vera Does For Your Skin And Hair

webstory image 3

Saina Nehwal's Jungle Safari

VIDEOS

In Pictures: PM Modi's most iconic moments through January 20253:01

In Pictures: PM Modi's most iconic moments through...

Mumbai: Under-construction metro pillar collapses in Chembur1:05

Mumbai: Under-construction metro pillar collapses in Chembur

Moment passenger jet crashed into Military Chopper in Washington DC2:26

Moment passenger jet crashed into Military Chopper in...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD