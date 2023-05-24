TV Actors Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, Nitish Pandey No More

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vaibhavi Upadhyaya/Instagram

Actor Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, best known for the television series Sarabhai vs Sarabhai: Take 2, passed away in a road accident in Himachal Pradesh on Monday, said the police.

Upadhyaya died in the Banjar area of Kullu district when the Mumbai number Fortuner she was travelling in with her fiance fell into a gorge. The accident occurred while negotiating a steep curve.

"Vaibhavi tried to get out of the vehicle through the window and sustained a head injury which proved fatal while the other passenger was safe," SP Kullu Sakshi Verma told PTI.

The last rites of the actor, who was in her 30s, will be held in Mumbai on Wednesday, added Verma.

On Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Upadhyaya starred as Jasmine Mawani, the love interest of Rosesh, played by Rajesh Kumar.

Her fiery character would often crack up viewers with her foot-in-the-mouth literal Gujarati to English translations. Upadhyaya's Jasmine was also popular for the Gujarati catchphrase 'Khot nat kehti (I speak the truth)' and for standing up to family matriarch, the elite Maya Sarabhai (Ratna Pathak Shah).

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast members paid tribute to the late actor on social media.

Satish Shah remembered Upadhyaya as 'a fine actor and colleague'.

'The whole SvS team is in shock. Om Shanti,' Shah tweeted.

'Shocking! A very fine actress and a dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyaya, popularly known as 'Jasmine' of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away,' wrote show's actor-director Deven Bhojani on Twitter.

Rupali Ganguly said she was shocked to know about Upadhyaya's demise.

'Gone too soon Vaibhavi,' she wrote on her Instagram Stories, adding, 'Can't believe this.'

Sumeet Raghvan said he was in a state of shock: 'Absolutely numb. #vaibhaviupadhyaya Om Shanti.'

Upadhyaya's acting credits also include the Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak and TV shows such as CID and Adaalat.

IMAGE: Nitish Pandey with his Anupama co-star Rupali Ganguly. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitish Pandey/Instagram

Shockingly, Anupama actor Nitish Pandey also passed away on May 23.

The 51-year-old actor reportedly succumbed to a heart attack at Igatpuri near Nasik where he was shooting.

Pandey is also known for his roles in television series like Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Ek Rishta Sajedari ka as well as films like Om Shanti Om, Badhaai Do and Dabangg 2.