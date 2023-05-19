OTT: Witches, Cannibals, Spies, Romance!

Witches, cannibals, spies, siblings, family, romance, you name it, you got it on OTT this week.

Sukanya Verma lists everything you can watch on streaming platforms this weekend.

The Five Devils

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: French (with subtitles)

Time travel and super powers combine in this eerie supernatural meets psychological thriller centred around an eight year old's ability to create smells including her dear mother's.

Bones and All

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Timothée Chalamet reunites with his Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino alongside Taylor Russell in this deeply dark, offbeat love story of cannibals based on the novel of the same name by Camille DeAngelis.

Kathal

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Sanya Malhotra slips into khakis to investigate the curious case of two missing jackfruits from a politician's garden in her fun new project.

Modern Love Chennai

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

After Mumbai and Hyderabad, it's Chennai's turn to unleash its slice-of-life romances adapted from New York Times features, directed by voices as diverse as Thiagarajan Kumararaja to Bharatiraja.

Kacchey Limbu

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

Radhika Madan and Rajat Barmecha team up as siblings in this breezy coming-of-age drama against the backdrop of growing up and gully cricket.

Inspector Avinish

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

Randeep Hooda stars in and as Inspector Avinash, a dynamic cop hard on the heels of a dangerous weapons cartel in late 1980s Uttar Pradesh.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: English

Ant Man, Wasp and Co find themselves deep inside Quantum Realm figuring a way to escape in a brand new edition of the Marvel franchise.

XO, Kitty

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

In this 10-part series spin-off to the All the Boys franchise, Lara Jean's younger sister Kitty travels all the way to the Korean capital of Seoul in the hope of hanging out with her long-distance boyfriend. Only it's nothing like she imagined.

Yeh Meri Family Season 2

Where to watch? Amazon MiniTV

Language: Hindi

Enjoyed the '90s kid nostalgia of everyday life, school and struggles in the first season? Watch out for more of the same in its latest instalment.

Agent

Where to watch? SonyLIV

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Spies with shadowy pasts, deadly terrorist outfits, it's all there in the Mammootty-Akhil Akkineni action vehicle, which marks Dino Morea's Telugu movie debut.

White House Plumbers

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux play Watergate masterminds and American President Richard Nixon's saboteurs investigating the Pentagon Papers leak in this satirical limited series.

Ayalvaashi

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Friendship sours over a trivial misunderstanding in Ayalvaashi's blend of comedy and drama.

Rabbit Hole

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

24 fame's Kiefer Sutherland stars in yet another slick action series about a corporate spy framed for a murder by formidable forces.

High Desert

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Oscar winner Patricia Arquette plays a drug addict starting afresh as a sleuth in the Californian desert in the eight-part Apple Web series.