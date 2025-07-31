HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tripti-Siddhant's Hearts Go Dhadak...

By REDIFF MOVIES
July 31, 2025 12:00 IST

Dhadak 2, starring Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi, releases on Friday, August 1, and film folk queued up to watch it at a special Mumbai screening the night before.

The film is a remake of the Tamil 2018 hit, Pariyerum Perumal.

Triptii Dimri chose a casual look for the screening.

 

Like her chemistry with co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi?

 

Mrunal Thakur picks a red hot colour.

 

Saiyami Kher.

 

Panchayat's Sanvikaa gets an early taste of a Bollywood screening.

 

Rajshri Deshpande.

 

Zoya Afroz.

 

Jonita Gandhi.

 

Saurabh Sachdeva plays a pivotal character in Dhadak 2.

 

Zain Khan Durrani.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff

REDIFF MOVIES
