'Dhadak 2 Is Not A Routine Love Story'

IMAGE: Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi at the Dhadak 2 launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri put forward their never-seen-before intense side in Dhadak 2, which is deemed as the spiritual sequel to the Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer 2018 film, Dhadak.

If Dhadak was a remake of Nagraj Manjule's Marathi blockbuster Sairat, Dhadak 2 is adapted from Mari Selvaraj's acclaimed Tamil film ;Pariyerum Perumal.

Karan Johar, whose Dharma Productions backs the film, says Dhadak 2 is a "mainstream film" but "not a routine love story."

"It is a story that makes you wake up and think. These topics are not just related to small towns, but they happen around us too. It is a true reality of our times, no matter where you live," Karan explains at the Dhadak 2 trailer launch.

IMAGE: Karan Johar, Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi at the Dhadak 2 launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

The trailer shows inter-caste romance wrapped in a socially-charged drama set in the Hindi heartland. Siddhant and Triptii play law college students Neelesh and Vidhi, who challenge the deep-rooted caste system as they navigate the complexities of their love story.

"Dhadak 2 is not a usual story. In fact, it is special beyond measure," says Triptii.

"It was quite challenging to play this part. I have always desired to play such kind of characters that could challenge me as an actor, so the thrill of acting continues."

WATCH: Why Dhadak 2 is special for Triptii Dimri

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

IMAGE: Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Director Shazia Iqbal at the Dhadak 2 launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Siddhant said he always wanted to portray a small-town character and Dhadak 2 brought him that opportunity.

"By default, I tend to choose something which is a little challenging. If I talk about a small town, I have lived that life. So somewhere I am connected to it. Somehow those things were not coming to me. I remember when Karan sir called me and said there is a story, I said I will do it instantly," says Siddhant.

WATCH: Why Dhadak 2 was an instant yes for Siddhant Chaturvedi...

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

IMAGE: Karan Johar, Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Shazia Iqbal, and Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta at the Dhadak 2 launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

Director Shazia Iqbal, who is set to make her feature debut, thanked Karan for "putting complete trust" in her and revealed that she got on board for after he saw her 2018 short-film Bebaak, which was produced by Anurag Kashyap.

"Generally, there is a certain type of story that is given especially to female film-makers, but I don't think my producers ever had that thought. They had the full trust in me from day one, and I think that helps a lot," says Shazia.

IMAGE: Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi at the Dhadak 2 launch. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff

WATCH: Did the Censor Board delay Dhadak 2's release? Karan Johar clears the air...

Video: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Dhadak 2 arrives in cinemas on August 1.