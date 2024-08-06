News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » 'There Is Just No One Like You'

'There Is Just No One Like You'

By REDIFF MOVIES
August 06, 2024 17:24 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram

On Kajol's 50th birthday on August 5, her family and friends came forward to wish her on social media and share adorable pictures and touching messages.

Hubby Ajay Devgn writes: 'Your laughter is contagious, your love infinite, and your energy... well, I'm still catching up! Despite all the pranks I pull, you're the one who brings joy to our lives. Celebrating you today and always Happiest Birthday @kajol.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Her sister Tanishaa Mukerji shares a picture with their mum Tanuja and writes, 'From film to digital our pics only get better... Happy Landmark Birthday, Kadz Wishing you all the fun and joy life has to offer... Love you mostest!! @kajol.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

'The warmest hug on planet earth... to the extent that you may need an MRI post it!!!! The love... the immense love that very few can express, share or give to their loved ones .... That 1000 watt smile and that infectious laugh...:.how can you describe the energy of Kajol without feeling 5000 shades of love...

'From the first time she met me (laughed loudly at what I was wearing) and till today ... I meet her and feel rejuvenated and so loved... the one person that hasn't changed one bit and never will! Love you Kads ... to every planet and back! May this decade be beyond golden!' says Karan Johar to the girl with over 50 priceless expressions.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Manish Malhotra, who was among the talents who gave Kajol a complete makeover in 1994's Yeh Dillagi, writes, 'My dearest @kajol happy birthday there is just no one like you we have worked together and been friends since 1992 and you are the same .. warm and wonderful lots and lots of love.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Kajol@50: 50 Priceless Expressions!
Kajol@50: 50 Priceless Expressions!
What Makes Kajol So Feisty At 50
What Makes Kajol So Feisty At 50
The Kajol Interview You Must Read!
The Kajol Interview You Must Read!
Hasina's Request On 'Short Notice': MEA
Hasina's Request On 'Short Notice': MEA
The Dish Payal Will Cook For You
The Dish Payal Will Cook For You
Padukone's sharp criticism divides badminton players
Padukone's sharp criticism divides badminton players
The Day After Hasina Fled The Country
The Day After Hasina Fled The Country

More like this

10 Times Kajol Impressed Us

10 Times Kajol Impressed Us

The Kajol Interview You Must Read

The Kajol Interview You Must Read

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances