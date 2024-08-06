Photograph: Kind courtesy Ajay Devgn/Instagram

On Kajol's 50th birthday on August 5, her family and friends came forward to wish her on social media and share adorable pictures and touching messages.

Hubby Ajay Devgn writes: 'Your laughter is contagious, your love infinite, and your energy... well, I'm still catching up! Despite all the pranks I pull, you're the one who brings joy to our lives. Celebrating you today and always Happiest Birthday @kajol.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tanishaa Mukerji/Instagram

Her sister Tanishaa Mukerji shares a picture with their mum Tanuja and writes, 'From film to digital our pics only get better... Happy Landmark Birthday, Kadz Wishing you all the fun and joy life has to offer... Love you mostest!! @kajol.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karan Johar/Instagram

'The warmest hug on planet earth... to the extent that you may need an MRI post it!!!! The love... the immense love that very few can express, share or give to their loved ones .... That 1000 watt smile and that infectious laugh...:.how can you describe the energy of Kajol without feeling 5000 shades of love...

'From the first time she met me (laughed loudly at what I was wearing) and till today ... I meet her and feel rejuvenated and so loved... the one person that hasn't changed one bit and never will! Love you Kads ... to every planet and back! May this decade be beyond golden!' says Karan Johar to the girl with over 50 priceless expressions.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manish Malhotra/Instagram

Manish Malhotra, who was among the talents who gave Kajol a complete makeover in 1994's Yeh Dillagi, writes, 'My dearest @kajol happy birthday there is just no one like you we have worked together and been friends since 1992 and you are the same .. warm and wonderful lots and lots of love.'

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com