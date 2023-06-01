The ZABARDAST Bollywood Quiz

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

All set for this week's fun and filmi quiz?

All you have to do is identify the Bollywood movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

A. Taaqat B. Yeh Dillagi C. Udhaar Ki Zindagi B. Yeh Dillagi A. Dolly Ki Doli B. Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo C. Veere Di Wedding B. Prem Ratan Dhan Paayo A. Darr B. Yes Boss C. Deewana Mastana A. Darr A. Kishen Kanhaiya B. Tezaab C. Ram Lakhan B. Tezaab A. Ram Balram B. Barsaat Ki Ek Raat C. Nastik C. Nastik A. Chhoti Si Mulaqat B. Prince C. Amrapali A. Chhoti Si Mulaqat A. Aag B. Bol Radha Bol C. Khiladi C. Khiladi A. Running Shaadi B. Fukrey C. Bullet Raaja A. Running Shaadi A. Mithya B. Miss Tanakpur Haazir Ho C. Phas Gaye Re Obama C. Phas Gaye Re Obama A. Dil Dhadakne Do B. Jab Harry Met Sejal C. Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola A. Dil Dhadakne Do

