The World Plays Squid Games Again

With the third and final season out, fans across the world are playing the Squid Games again.

We catch up with the excitement.

Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

People join in a skipping rope game as the giant doll Young-hee watches on, during a promotional event of Squid Game 3 at the City Hall Square in Bangkok, Thailand.

Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

This game, of course, looked terrifying in the hit OTT Korean show, and didn't prove lucky for many of its players.

Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

Little girls named Peach, Junior, Bella and Minnie dress up in Young-hee costumes to pose for a picture with a Pink Guard in Bangkok.

Photograph: Kim Soo-hyeon/Reuters

The killer doll Young-hee stands watch, as cars pass by in Seoul, South Korea.

Photograph: Kim Soo-hyeon/Reuters

Performers dressed as Squid Game soldiers march in a parade through central Seoul.

Photograph: Kim Soo-hyeon/Reuters

'Players' and 'Soldiers' perform IN Seoul.

Photograph: Kim Soo-hyeon/Reuters

One of Squid Game'S popular characters Thanos -- who gets tragically killed in Season 2 -- gets his own set of fans.

Interestingly, Choi Seung-hyun was a star even before the show, as a rapper.

Photograph: Kim Soo-hyeon/Reuters

Fans wear Player 456 t-shirts, as they rewind back to the dalgona game from season one.

Photograph: Kim Soo-hyeon/Reuters

Lee Jung-jae, who plays Player 456, and Lee Byung-hun, who plays The Frontman, get together on stage with Director Hwang Dong-hyuk for a fan event in Seoul.

Did you know that Lee Byung-hun starred in Arnold Schwarzenegger's 2015 hit, Terminator Genisys?

Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters

Why should humans have all the fun?

A dog wears Player 456's t-shirt and poses for a picture in Taipei, Taiwan.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff