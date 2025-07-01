HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
The World Plays Squid Games Again

July 01, 2025

With the third and final season out, fans across the world are playing the Squid Games again.

We catch up with the excitement.

Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

People join in a skipping rope game as the giant doll Young-hee watches on, during a promotional event of Squid Game 3 at the City Hall Square in Bangkok, Thailand.

 

Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

This game, of course, looked terrifying in the hit OTT Korean show, and didn't prove lucky for many of its players.

 

Photograph: Chalinee Thirasupa/Reuters

Little girls named Peach, Junior, Bella and Minnie dress up in Young-hee costumes to pose for a picture with a Pink Guard in Bangkok.

 

Photograph: Kim Soo-hyeon/Reuters

The killer doll Young-hee stands watch, as cars pass by in Seoul, South Korea.

 

Photograph: Kim Soo-hyeon/Reuters

Performers dressed as Squid Game soldiers march in a parade through central Seoul.

 

Photograph: Kim Soo-hyeon/Reuters

'Players' and 'Soldiers' perform IN Seoul.

 

Photograph: Kim Soo-hyeon/Reuters

One of Squid Game'S popular characters Thanos -- who gets tragically killed in Season 2 -- gets his own set of fans.

Interestingly, Choi Seung-hyun was a star even before the show, as a rapper.

 

Photograph: Kim Soo-hyeon/Reuters

Fans wear Player 456 t-shirts, as they rewind back to the dalgona game from season one.

 

Photograph: Kim Soo-hyeon/Reuters

Lee Jung-jae, who plays Player 456, and Lee Byung-hun, who plays The Frontman, get together on stage with Director Hwang Dong-hyuk for a fan event in Seoul.

Did you know that Lee Byung-hun starred in Arnold Schwarzenegger's 2015 hit, Terminator Genisys?

 

Photograph: Ann Wang/Reuters

Why should humans have all the fun?

A dog wears Player 456's t-shirt and poses for a picture in Taipei, Taiwan.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff

