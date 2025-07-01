The World Plays Squid Games Again

With the third and final season out, fans across the world are playing the Squid Games again.
We catch up with the excitement.
People join in a skipping rope game as the giant doll Young-hee watches on, during a promotional event of Squid Game 3 at the City Hall Square in Bangkok, Thailand.
This game, of course, looked terrifying in the hit OTT Korean show, and didn't prove lucky for many of its players.
Little girls named Peach, Junior, Bella and Minnie dress up in Young-hee costumes to pose for a picture with a Pink Guard in Bangkok.
The killer doll Young-hee stands watch, as cars pass by in Seoul, South Korea.
Performers dressed as Squid Game soldiers march in a parade through central Seoul.
'Players' and 'Soldiers' perform IN Seoul.
One of Squid Game'S popular characters Thanos -- who gets tragically killed in Season 2 -- gets his own set of fans.
Interestingly, Choi Seung-hyun was a star even before the show, as a rapper.
Fans wear Player 456 t-shirts, as they rewind back to the dalgona game from season one.
Lee Jung-jae, who plays Player 456, and Lee Byung-hun, who plays The Frontman, get together on stage with Director Hwang Dong-hyuk for a fan event in Seoul.
Did you know that Lee Byung-hun starred in Arnold Schwarzenegger's 2015 hit, Terminator Genisys?
Why should humans have all the fun?
A dog wears Player 456's t-shirt and poses for a picture in Taipei, Taiwan.
Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff