Ready For Squid Game Finale On OTT?

Income tax raids, killer games, village elections, criminal investigations, things are rather exciting on OTT this week, as Sukanya Verma notes.
Raid 2
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi
Ajay Devgn takes charge yet again as a star income tax officer going after Riteish Deshmukh's politician in a classic case of wolf in sheep's clothing.
Squid Game 3
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
Brace yourself a brutal finale of the award-winning Korean series involving desperate contestants engaged in a deadly game of survival and high stakes.
Panchayat Season 4
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi
Things get rough and tough in the sleepy village of Phulera as its charming characters return for its fourth instalment.
Companion
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English
Robot companion gone rogue is a trope that never stops entertaining and Companion is exactly that.
Devmanus
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Marathi (with subtitles)
In this Marathi adaptation of Hindi drama Vadh, Mahesh Manjrekar and Renuka Shahane play a married couple deep in debts and the drastic measures and moral dilemmas it ensues.
Head Over Heels
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Korean (with subtitles)
A high school girl who's also a shaman must come to the rescue of her cursed first love in a zany new rom-com series.
Ironheart
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English
Post the events of Marvel sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a mini-series highlights the heroics of a young genius after she crafts an armour suit that could give Iron Man's a run for its money.
Pariwar
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)
A 99 year old on his deathbed, the alluring diamond ring on his finger, four greedy sons, you get the drift? If not, watch Pariwar.
Mistry
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: Hindi
Ram Kapoor and Mona Singh team up for this detective show about a gifted investigator weighed down by a severe case of OCD.
The Monkey
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
Based on Stephen King's short story, the horror film revolves around the terror inflicted on a pair of twins by a creepy killer toy monkey as young boys as well as adults.
The Brutalist
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English
Winner of three Academy Awards, The Brutalist chronicles the experiences of a Holocaust surviving architect immigrating to America in pursuit of the great American Dream.
The Bear Season 4
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English
Things are reliably hectic and feverish in Chef Carmy's kitchen as he and his company pull up their socks to deliver a delectable dose of season four.
Countdown
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English
A Los Angeles super cop and his team must do everything to dig a murderer and come to the rescue of the city in a classic action-packed series style.