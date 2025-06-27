HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Movies » Ready For Squid Game Finale On OTT?

Ready For Squid Game Finale On OTT?

By SUKANYA VERMA
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 27, 2025 11:13 IST

x

Income tax raids, killer games, village elections, criminal investigations, things are rather exciting on OTT this week, as Sukanya Verma notes.

 

Raid 2 
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Hindi

Ajay Devgn takes charge yet again as a star income tax officer going after Riteish Deshmukh's politician in a classic case of wolf in sheep's clothing.

 

Squid Game 3
Where to watch? Netflix
Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Brace yourself a brutal finale of the award-winning Korean series involving desperate contestants engaged in a deadly game of survival and high stakes.

 

Panchayat Season 4
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Hindi

Things get rough and tough in the sleepy village of Phulera as its charming characters return for its fourth instalment.

 

Companion
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English

Robot companion gone rogue is a trope that never stops entertaining and Companion is exactly that.

 

Devmanus
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Marathi (with subtitles)

In this Marathi adaptation of Hindi drama Vadh, Mahesh Manjrekar and Renuka Shahane play a married couple deep in debts and the drastic measures and moral dilemmas it ensues.

 

Head Over Heels 
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A high school girl who's also a shaman must come to the rescue of her cursed first love in a zany new rom-com series.

 

Ironheart
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English

Post the events of Marvel sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a mini-series highlights the heroics of a young genius after she crafts an armour suit that could give Iron Man's a run for its money.

 

Pariwar
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

A 99 year old on his deathbed, the alluring diamond ring on his finger, four greedy sons, you get the drift? If not, watch Pariwar.

 

Mistry
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: Hindi

Ram Kapoor and Mona Singh team up for this detective show about a gifted investigator weighed down by a severe case of OCD.

 

The Monkey
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English

Based on Stephen King's short story, the horror film revolves around the terror inflicted on a pair of twins by a creepy killer toy monkey as young boys as well as adults.

 

The Brutalist
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English

Winner of three Academy Awards, The Brutalist chronicles the experiences of a Holocaust surviving architect immigrating to America in pursuit of the great American Dream.

 

The Bear Season 4
Where to watch? Jio Hotstar
Language: English

Things are reliably hectic and feverish in Chef Carmy's kitchen as he and his company pull up their socks to deliver a delectable dose of season four.

 

Countdown
Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video
Language: English

A Los Angeles super cop and his team must do everything to dig a murderer and come to the rescue of the city in a classic action-packed series style.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Anu Aggarwal: I Want To Act Again!
Anu Aggarwal: I Want To Act Again!
'I Love Getting Hurt In Love'
'I Love Getting Hurt In Love'
Can Motherhood Kill An Actor's Career?
Can Motherhood Kill An Actor's Career?
Huma's HAWT Dance Moves
Huma's HAWT Dance Moves
Karisma Kapoor's Top 10 Songs
Karisma Kapoor's Top 10 Songs

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Maharashtra's 8 Maha-Mouthwatering Dishes

webstory image 2

The World's 10 Least Liveable Cities

webstory image 3

6 Films Affected By The Emergency

VIDEOS

Puri gears up for Jagannath Rath Yatra with robust security3:01

Puri gears up for Jagannath Rath Yatra with robust security

Proud parents witness live Axiom-4 docking with ISS, piloted by Shuks2:58

Proud parents witness live Axiom-4 docking with ISS,...

Rajnath Singh departs for New Delhi after attending SCO meeting1:07

Rajnath Singh departs for New Delhi after attending SCO...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD