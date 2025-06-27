Ready For Squid Game Finale On OTT?

Income tax raids, killer games, village elections, criminal investigations, things are rather exciting on OTT this week, as Sukanya Verma notes.

Raid 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Ajay Devgn takes charge yet again as a star income tax officer going after Riteish Deshmukh's politician in a classic case of wolf in sheep's clothing.

Squid Game 3

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Brace yourself a brutal finale of the award-winning Korean series involving desperate contestants engaged in a deadly game of survival and high stakes.

Panchayat Season 4

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Things get rough and tough in the sleepy village of Phulera as its charming characters return for its fourth instalment.

Companion

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Robot companion gone rogue is a trope that never stops entertaining and Companion is exactly that.

Devmanus

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Marathi (with subtitles)

In this Marathi adaptation of Hindi drama Vadh, Mahesh Manjrekar and Renuka Shahane play a married couple deep in debts and the drastic measures and moral dilemmas it ensues.

Head Over Heels

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A high school girl who's also a shaman must come to the rescue of her cursed first love in a zany new rom-com series.

Ironheart

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Post the events of Marvel sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a mini-series highlights the heroics of a young genius after she crafts an armour suit that could give Iron Man's a run for its money.

Pariwar

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

A 99 year old on his deathbed, the alluring diamond ring on his finger, four greedy sons, you get the drift? If not, watch Pariwar.

Mistry

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: Hindi

Ram Kapoor and Mona Singh team up for this detective show about a gifted investigator weighed down by a severe case of OCD.

The Monkey

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Based on Stephen King's short story, the horror film revolves around the terror inflicted on a pair of twins by a creepy killer toy monkey as young boys as well as adults.

The Brutalist

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Winner of three Academy Awards, The Brutalist chronicles the experiences of a Holocaust surviving architect immigrating to America in pursuit of the great American Dream.

The Bear Season 4

Where to watch? Jio Hotstar

Language: English

Things are reliably hectic and feverish in Chef Carmy's kitchen as he and his company pull up their socks to deliver a delectable dose of season four.

Countdown

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

A Los Angeles super cop and his team must do everything to dig a murderer and come to the rescue of the city in a classic action-packed series style.