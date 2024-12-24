'The World, My World, Will Never Be The Same'

'Shyam babu, you will always be with us through your films, your laughter and your wise and kind words.'

IMAGE: Nandita Das with Shyam Benegal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nandita Das/Instagram

India mourned when Cinema Giant Shyam Benegal passed into the ages on December 23.

His movie voice was so strong that a parallel cinema emerged just to accommodate his cinema alongside Bollywood's commercial fare.

Nandita Das, who had worked with Benegal in 2000's Hari Bhari, pens a touching tribute to the Master:

Most likely you already know that Shyam Benegal is no more.

You should also know that with him an era has ended.

He waited to go till he met many of his loved ones on his 90th birthday, just a week ago. Sadly I wasn't in town so missed that last smile, hug and warmth.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nandita Das/Instagram

What I want to share is what a wonderful human being he was.

I spent last 2 hours talking about him to some of the people who knew him well. We mourned only for a bit as we didn't want to be selfish.

He lived a full life, and just when his health began to suffer more, he left to rest in peace.

All we talked about was how kind and generous he was.

How present he was with everyone he met.

Always making us feel special.

Always responded to e-mails and messages.

Memories of so many interactions with him came flashing back.

IMAGE: Nandita and Shyam Benegal with Shabana Azmi, Javed Akhtar and friends. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nandita Das/Instagram

Just 2 days after Zwigato was streaming on Amazon, he watched it and e-mailed me with such praise and encouragement.

I was one of the million people he cared for.

I will miss his laugh, his firm loving hug and his twinkling eyes.

I always felt like a student who was eager to learn though he would never claim to be a teacher. His wisdom was effortless.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nandita Das/Instagram

I, like so many others, grew up on his films.

They helped us be who we are.

They informed us, created empathy and challenged our prejudices. Made us think and feel and care about the world we lived in. He made us better human beings.

I am so fortunate to not only have worked with him in Hari Bhari, a lesser known film of his, but also for having known him for more than 3 decades.

IMAGE: Shyam Benegal. Photograph: Kind courtesy Nandita Das/Instagram

Shyam babu, as we all lovingly and respectfully called you, you will always be with us through your films, your laughter and your wise and kind words.

Pardon my ramble, but want to just be with you and remember so many lovely and lively times I got to spend with you.

The world, my world, will never be the same.

One doesn't have to even meet often.

Some people's existence just gives us hope.

Your contribution has been immense. A life fully lived. Now you rest.