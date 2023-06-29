The Super Fun Bollywood Quiz

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Half of 2023 is over, but our fun and filmi Bollywood quiz goes on and on.

Ready for this week's session?

Simply identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

A. Gunday B. Zanjeer C. Neither A. Gunday A. Ragini MMS B. Love Sex Aur Dhoka C. Boyss Toh Boyss Hain A. Ragini MMS A. Omkara B. Jab We Met C. Bodyguard B. Jab We Met A. Liger B. Zero C. Dhoom 3 C. Dhoom 3 A. Khiladi B. Agneepath C. Bandh Darwaza A. Khiladi A. Haseen Dilruba B. Lipstick Under My Burkha C. Lust Stories C. Lust Stories A. Gaja Gamini B. Maya Memsaab C. Bhumika B. Maya Memsaab A. Ghar Ho To Aisa B. Hum C. Daulat Ki Jung B. Hum A. Daud B. Raat C. Safari A. Daud A. Maha-Sangram B. Paap Ka Ant C. Izzatdaar C. Izzatdaar

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com