Rediff.com  » Movies » The SUPER FUN Bollywood Quiz

The SUPER FUN Bollywood Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
July 28, 2022 09:24 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Ready to play this week's super fun Bollywood quiz?

All you have to is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani
B. Bachna Ae Haseeno
C. Anjaana Anjaani
  B. Bachna Ae Haseeno
 
A. Baar Baar Dekho
B. Tiger Zinda Hai
C. Zero
  A. Baar Baar Dekho
 
A. Duniya
B. Vidhaata
C. Mazdoor
  A. Duniya
 
A. Sardar Ka Grandson
B. Wazir
C. Bhoomi
  C. Bhoomi
 
A. Rann
B. Krazzy 4
C. Phas Gaye Re Obama
  B. Krazzy 4
 
A. Badmaash Company
B. Jab Tak Hai Jaan
C. Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola
  A. Badmaash Company
 
A. Jalwa
B. Trikal
C. Chhota Chetan
  A. Jalwa
 
A. Hero Hiralal
B. Dharavi
C. Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro
  C. Salim Langde Pe Mat Ro
 
A. Dev.D
B. Sanju
C. Udta Punjab
  B. Sanju
 
A. Coolie
B. Maqsad
C. Inquilaab
  A. Coolie
 
  
Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
