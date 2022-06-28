News
The SUPER FUN Bollywood Quiz!

The SUPER FUN Bollywood Quiz!

By SUKANYA VERMA
June 28, 2022 14:18 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

Half of 2022 is over but your friendly, filmi quiz is unstoppable.

Test your filmi keeda by picking the right movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Naina
B. Bhoot
C. Tehzeeb
  B. Bhoot
 
A. Panipat
B. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
C. Bajirao Mastani
  A. Panipat
 
A. Yuvvraaj
B. London Dreams
C. Jaan-E-Mann
  A. Yuvvraaj
 
A. Piku
B. Tamasha
C. Gehraiyaan
  C. Gehraiyaan
 
A. Om Jai Jagadish
B. Run
C. Rakht
  B. Run
 
A. Chhichhore
B. Fukrey Returns
C. Dolly Ki Doli
  A. Chhichhore
 
A. Naajayaz
B. Daraar
C. Lootere
  A. Naajayaz
 
A. Shershaah
B. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
C. Uri: The Surgical Strike
  C. Uri: The Surgical Strike
 
A. Paap Ki Duniya
B. Samundar
C. Ram-Avtar
  B. Samundar
 
A. Raajneeti
B. Humko Deewana Kar Gaye
C. Tees Maar Khan
  A. Raajneeti
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
