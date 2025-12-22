'Salman Isn't Interested In Industry Politics'

'Salman is a very hard-working actor whose diligence I have to commend despite the fact that during the shoot, my heart was in my mouth.'

IMAGE: Salman Khan in Veer.

Anil Sharma has worked with Salman Khan in just one film, Veer, which released in January 2010.

Fifteen years later, he still fondly remembers his leading man, who turns 60 on December 27.

"One day, Katrina came to me and said, 'Khansaab wants to meet you for a very personal project'," Anil Sharma tells Rediff Senior Contributor Roshmila Bhattacharya. "I immediately went across and Salman narrated a story he had written himself. After the narration, he told me, 'I called you because you shoot your films bahut jabardast tarike se (very well)'."

'Veer was Salman's first historical'

IMAGE: Salman Khan, Lisa Lazarus and Zarine Khan in Veer.

I was a fan of Salim Khansaab, and learnt writing from Javed Akhtarsaab and him. I have known Salman for years.

Salman and I kept meeting, talking about doing a film together, but somehow, it never materialised.

Meanwhile, I started shooting with Katrina Kaif for Apne.

One day, she came to me and said, 'Khansaab wants to meet you for a very personal project.'

I immediately went across and Salman narrated a story he had written himself.

After the narration, he told me, 'I called you because you shoot your films bahut jabardast tarike se (very well).'

He had seen Tahalka and Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was impressed with how lavishly they were mounted. He wanted Veer to be as big.

Veer was Salman's first historical, set in 1875.

For that matter, it was mine too, because while Gadar was a period love story, it wasn't a historical. So I was really excited and tried to make it on a grandiose, epic scale.

'Salman is not interested in industry politics'

IMAGE: Salman Khan in Veer.

It was a story Salman had lived with for 20 years and he gave it his all.

He plays a Pindari warrior, Veer Pratap Singh, who takes on the combined might of the maharaja of Madhavgarh and the British governor of Rajasthan.

Salman worked very hard to build his body, going on a special diet and working out, daily and rigorously, with his personal trainer.

Yeh woh banda hai jisme kaam karne ka junoon hai, he is really passionate about his work.

There were times when he would call me across well past midnight, or even 2 am, for a story discussion or a music sitting with the composer duo Sajid-Wajid.

Even if I wanted him to listen to a song or a scene, he was available, 24x7.

Interacting closely with him, I realised that Salman is not interested in industry politics.

Usse to bas apne kaam se matlab hai, he is only focused on his work.

Achcha kaam karna aur achachye ke liye kaam karna (To do good work and work for the common good). That sums up Salman Khan.

'Some scenes were dangerous, but Salman refused to use a double'

IMAGE: Salman Khan with Director Anil Sharma on the sets of Veer. Photograph: Kind courtesy Anil Sharma/Instagram

Since Veer was an action historical, he had to fight several battles on screen.

There was also a duel with the crown prince and the abduction of the princess from a swayamvar.

Some scenes were dangerous, but Salman refused to use a double.

The climax of Gadar was shot on a goods train that Sunny (Deol) and Ameesha (Patel), who play Tara Singh, an Indian truck driver, and his Pakistani wife Sakina, board to flee her father, Amrish Puri's Ashraf Ali, the enraged mayor of Lahore.

They are accompanied by their young son, Jeete, played by my son Utkarsh, and Vivek Shauq, as Tara's best friend, Darmiyaan.

They dodge bullets and rampaging soldiers while travelling in a burning train as bales of cotton are set on fire.

While we were filming these scenes, meri sans ruk gayi thi (I had stopped breathing) and that day, maine kaan pakad liya tha (I swore) that I would never again put my actors through such risks.

But despite my reluctance and misgivings, Salman insisted on doing all the stunts.

'Once he comes on the set, Salman surrenders to the director'

IMAGE: Salman Khan in Veer.

Not only was he riding, firing and dexterously brandishing the sword, but he even used cables to jump onto the roof of a moving train and then run down it.

Another trait of his that impressed me is that he is a very obedient actor.

All the discussions happen before he starts shooting.

Once he comes on the set, Salman surrenders completely to the director.

I have heard that when he wrote Veer, he had planned to direct the film himself.

Even if this is true, despite the fact that it was his dream project, Salman never interfered with my work.

Zarine wasn't signed only on Salman's recommendation

IMAGE: Salman Khan and Zarine Khan in Veer.

Veer marked Zarine Khan's debut as an actress.

I believe Salman had spotted her when she dropped by the Yuvvraaj shoot.

When we were casting for Veer, he suggested her name for the role of Princess Yashodhara and sent me her photograph, saying, 'Ladki achchi hai (She's a good choice).'

However, she wasn't signed only on his recommendation.

Zarine had to give a screen test and landed the role because we liked the rushes.

She worked very hard to play the 19th century royal and since she was a complete newcomer, we had to work a lot on her.

Veer had its share of problems, from a swine flu outbreak which necessitated a change of location from Mumbai to Pune, to a Rs 2 million suit by an author to stall the screening.

Salman wasn't frazzled and nor was I; problems happen with every film and you just happen to take them in your stride.

In the end, it was one of the biggest hits of 2010 and that's what everyone remembers today.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff