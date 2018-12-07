The rock in Sonali Bendre's life

December 07, 2018 13:21 IST

Sonali Bendre has returned to Mumbai for a 'happy interval' from her cancer treatment in New York, and she's spending her time being feeling very grateful.

The actress posted a couple of pictures of her older sister Rupa and thanked her for being her rock in trying times.

Sonali writes:

'An older sister is a friend and defender -- a listener, conspirator, a counselor and a sharer of delights. And sorrows too. -- Pam Brown.'

'Rupa Tai has been all this and more.'

'She dropped everything in a heartbeat to be with me on this journey. She has been my rock...my person...' /p>

'Rupa Tai was involved in my journey from when I was diagnosed to the time I was deciding the course of treatment to packing her bags and coming with me to New York. She was there from get-go.'

'Her transition from one role to another was seamless.'

'A dictator when I needed to eat right or take my meds or an empathetic counselor alternating between giving advice and offering silent support when all I needed was to be alone with my thoughts. She was around. She was with me and by me, at all times.'

'Sisters share a special relationship. We are literally an extension of each other. For bad days, her presence did the trick and the good days...well, it just got better!'

'We have now returned home -- to our respective families and lives, but us together in New York for those 6 months...I am forever indebted... #SwitchOnTheSunshine #OneDayAtATime.'

Photographs: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram