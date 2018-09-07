What is Sonali Bendre reading?

September 07, 2018 11:37 IST

The latest news from Sonali's Book Club!

Sonali Bendre sure knows how to keep herself -- and us! -- busy.

The actress, who is undergoing treatment for cancer in New York, celebrated Read A Book Day on September 6 by grabbing a book, and well, reading it!

She Posted a picture of herself, and wrote: 'Today is #ReadABookDay and what better way to celebrate it than by announcing the next book for #SBC! This one is a historical fiction set in Russia called "A Gentleman in Moscow" by @amortowies. The premise sounds pretty interesting, and I can't wait to start reading it!'

#SBC, incidentally, is the short form for Sonali'a Book Club.

So have you grabbed your copy yet?