Rediff.com  » Movies » The MAAZEDAR Bollywood QUIZ

The MAAZEDAR Bollywood QUIZ

By SUKANYA VERMA
March 30, 2022 16:54 IST
Sukanya Verma challenges you to find out how much you know about Hindi films.

All you have to do is identify the movies from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Hameshaa
B. Kuch Kuch Hota Hai
C. Dushman
  A. Hameshaa
 
A. Besharam
B. Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani
C. Neither
  A. Besharam
 
A. Laawaris
B. Suhaag
C. Naseeb
  B. Suhaag
 
A. Divyashakti
B. Aashiqui
C. Khiladi
  C. Khiladi
 
A. Happy Ending
B. Main Tera Hero
C. Mubarakan
  B. Main Tera Hero
 
A. Souten
B. Swarag Se Sundar
C. Prem Rog
  A. Souten
 
A. Reshma Aur Shera
B. Palay Khan
C. Laila Majnu
  A. Reshma Aur Shera
 
A. Kapoor & Sons
B. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na
C. Nil Battey Sannata
  B. Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na
 
A. Corporate
B. Atithi Tum Kab Jaoge?
C. Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year
  C. Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year
 
A. Atrangi Re
B. Simmba
C. Kedarnath
  A. Atrangi Re
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
