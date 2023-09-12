The Highlight Of Madhuri's US Trip?

Sonal prefers breakfast in the pool... Gul flies a plane...Karishma is in Turkiye...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Madhuri Dixit/Instagram

Madhuri Dixit and her husband Dr Shriram Nene treated themselves to a Beyonce concert in California on their vacation there.

Sharing the pictures, Mads writes, 'Who runs the world? Girls. Queen Bey was a highlight of our trip. Thanks @beyonce for sharing your magic with us Thanks @anjaliraval for making it possible.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rajkummar Rao/Instagram

Rajkummar Rao shares a throwback pic with the missus, Patralekhaa, from the US.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

'Breakfast in bed ? Nah... I like mine in the pool,' says Sonal Chauhan from the Maldives.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shirley Setia/Instagram

Shirley Setia twins with a giraffe in Kenya and writes, 'Matching colours with this cutie.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Gul Panag/Instagram

Gul Panag flies in Neemuch, Madhya Pradesh, and writes, 'Flew after quite a while. And it was amazing!

'Gusty flying and cross wind landings notwithstanding, I've had the time of my life these last few days. Cannot even begin to describe how much I enjoyed being at @chimesaviationacademy's new facility at Neemuch. Already feels like home.

'For those who ask: I do not fly for an airline. I'm a Hobby Pilot... I'm wearing a uniform out of respect for Academy etiquette. Also, how else could I show off my two stripes?'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna enjoys a yacht trip in Turkiye.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aahana Kumra/Instagram

Aahana Kumra slips into a bikini in Nashik.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sayani Gupta/Instagram

Sayani Gupta gets sun-kissed in Denmark.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shakti Mohan/Instagram

Shakti Mohan explores London.