News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » The FUN-FUN Bollywood Quiz!

The FUN-FUN Bollywood Quiz!

By SUKANYA VERMA
June 06, 2024 10:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

It's quiz time, folks!

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

Ready, steady, click!

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Maine Pyar Kiya
B. Patthar Ke Phool
C. Sanam Bewafa
 
 
A. Aashiqui 2
B. Ek Villain
C. Ok Jaanu
 
 
A. Aa Dekhen Zara
B. Race
C. All The Best
 
 
A. Rang
B. Dil Aashna Hai
C. Aaina
 
 
A. Kick
B. Roy
C. Murder 2
 
 
A. Saajan
B. Khel
C. Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!
 
 
A. Vidhaata
B. Rocky
C. Johny I Love You
 
 
A. Khakee
B. Apaharan
C. Kaal
 
 
A. Rakshak
B. Pardes
C. Nayak
 
 
A. Dillagi
B. Kinara
C. Dream Girl
 
 
  

Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
COMMENT
Print this article
'The Win Is Not Just For India, But...'
'The Win Is Not Just For India, But...'
What Kartik Has In Common With Aishwarya
What Kartik Has In Common With Aishwarya
Ready For Kartik, Prabhas, Dhanush?
Ready For Kartik, Prabhas, Dhanush?
Will Rishabh Pant stay put at No 3?
Will Rishabh Pant stay put at No 3?
Fatwas helped Uddhav win Mumbai LS seats: Maha min
Fatwas helped Uddhav win Mumbai LS seats: Maha min
T20 World Cup: Stoinis shines as Australia crush Oman
T20 World Cup: Stoinis shines as Australia crush Oman
Uganda clinch 1st T20 WC win in thrilling low-scorer
Uganda clinch 1st T20 WC win in thrilling low-scorer

More like this

'It Slowly Dawned On Me That I Had Won'

'It Slowly Dawned On Me That I Had Won'

Take Your Pick From This OTT Menu

Take Your Pick From This OTT Menu

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances