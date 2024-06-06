The FUN-FUN Bollywood Quiz!

Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

It's quiz time, folks!

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

Ready, steady, click!

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

A. Maine Pyar Kiya B. Patthar Ke Phool C. Sanam Bewafa A. Maine Pyar Kiya A. Aashiqui 2 B. Ek Villain C. Ok Jaanu C. Ok Jaanu A. Aa Dekhen Zara B. Race C. All The Best C. All The Best A. Rang B. Dil Aashna Hai C. Aaina A. Rang A. Kick B. Roy C. Murder 2 B. Roy A. Saajan B. Khel C. Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! B. Khel A. Vidhaata B. Rocky C. Johny I Love You A. Vidhaata A. Khakee B. Apaharan C. Kaal C. Kaal A. Rakshak B. Pardes C. Nayak B. Pardes A. Dillagi B. Kinara C. Dream Girl C. Dream Girl

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com