Rediff.com  » Movies » The Bollywood Birthday Quiz

The Bollywood Birthday Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
November 02, 2023 10:04 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Zeenat Aman, our November Stars Special Bollywood Quiz has the A to Z of fun and filmi covered.

You guessed it right!

This week, we have a theme where every image belongs to actors born this month.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Hum Kisise Kum Nahin
B. Aa Ab Laut Chalen
C. Albela
  c. Albela
 
A. Duplicate
B. One Two Ka Four
C. Baadshah
  A. Duplicate
 
A. Biwi No 1
B. Dastak
C. Sirf Tum
  B. Dastak
 
A. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
B. I See You
C. Housefull
  A. Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna
 
A. Prem
B. Saajan Chale Sasural
C. Tu Chor Main Sipahi
  C. Tu Chor Main Sipahi
 
A. Shehzada
B. Satyaprem Ki Katha
C. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
  B. Satyaprem Ki Katha
 
A. Heeralal Pannalal
B. Chhailla Babu
C. Dharam Veer
  B. Chhailla Babu
 
A. Pitaah
B. Lal Salaam
C. Bawandar
  A. Pitaah
 
A. Teesri Manzil
B. Gumrah
C. Kismat
  C. Kismat
 
A. Daraar
B. Deewana Mastana
C. Yes Boss
  C. Yes Boss
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA / Rediff.com
'My children call her Gullu Aunty'

'My children call her Gullu Aunty'

'Aishwarya took her Miss World image very seriously'

'Aishwarya took her Miss World image very seriously'

