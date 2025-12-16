The Bae Who Won Big!

Meet the winners at the 6th Filmfare OTT Awards.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ananya Panday/Instagram

Ananya Panday has become an actor to reckon with, thanks to her many film and OTT ventures.

Here, she shows off her trophy for Best Actress for the feelgood series, Call Me Bae.

Jaideep Ahlawat won the Best Actor award for series (Drama) for his performance in Paatal Lok Season 2 while Monika Panwar won the female counterpart for the horror series Khauf.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanya Malhotra/Instagram

Sanya Malhotra won the Best Actress award for her performance in the film, Mrs.

Abhishek Banerjee won the Best Actor In An Original Film for Stolen.

Barun Sobti and Sparsh Shrivastava shared the Filmfare OTT Award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series for their performances in Raat Jawaan and Dupahiya respectively.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Fatima Sana Shaikh won the award for Best Actor (Female), Short film for Ayesha.

Ayesha -- a powerful film, written and directed by Nihit Bhave, about a Muslim house help whose identity is revealed in a Hindu household -- won the award for Best Short Film.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Fatima Sana Shaikh/Instagram

Zahan Kapoor won the award for Best Actor, Series (Male), Critics: Drama for the Netflix jail drama, Black Warrant.

Rahul Bhat won the Best Supporting Actor award for Black Warrant while Vikramaditya Motwane won the Best Director award (Series) for Black Warrant.

Photograph: Panna Bandekar

Renuka Shahane won two awards -- Best Supporting Actor, Series (Female): Comedy for Dupahiya and Best Director, Short Film for Dhaavpatti.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preeti Panigrahi/Instagram

Preeti Panigrahi, who won the Best Actor (Female), Critics' Web Original Film for Girls Will Be Girls takes an auto home.

The film also bagged the Best Web Original Film along with Boman Irani's The Mehta Boys.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Boman Irani/Instagram

Boman Irani won the award for Best Web Original Film, Critics for his directorial debut, The Mehta Boys and celebrated with wife Zenobia, sons Kayoze and Danesh and daughter-in-law Reah Cama.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sumeet Vyas/Instagram

Sumeet Vyas won the award for Best Comedy (Series/Specials) for Raat Jawaan Hai.

Vinay Pathak won the Best Supporting Actor award for his performance in the comedy series Gram Chikatsalay.

Photographs: Panna Bandekar, curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff