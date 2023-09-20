News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Tamannaah-Vijay's Date Night

Tamannaah-Vijay's Date Night

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 20, 2023 11:45 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A screening of Director Sujoy Ghosh's Web series Jaane Jaan, starring Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Alhawat and Vijay Varma, was held in Mumbai.

While the leading lady -- who makes her OTT debut on her 43rd birthday, September 21 -- gave it a miss, Tamannaah was at hand to cheer for her beau.

Tamannaah Bhatia has many reasons to smile.

 

All of which answer to Vijay Varma, whose hand she held tight at the screening.

 

Arjun Kapoor joins T&V.

 

Alaya F.

 

Shriya Pilgaonkar.

 

Varun Dhawan.

 

Sophie Choudry.

 

Esha Gupta.

 

Jaideep Alhawat sports a new look for Jaane Jaan.

 

Vijay and Jaideep with Director Sujoy Ghosh, second from right, and Producers Akshai Puri, left, and Jay Shewakramani, right,

 

Mamta Anand with husband Siddharth Anand, whose Pathaan earned Rs 500 crores and counting.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Sab Ki Favourite Kareena
Sab Ki Favourite Kareena
Why Kareena Is Very, Very Nervous
Why Kareena Is Very, Very Nervous
Kareena Is Hiding A Shocking Truth
Kareena Is Hiding A Shocking Truth
1 year likely to comply with data protection norms
1 year likely to comply with data protection norms
Dev Anand@100: Mumtaz on DevSaab
Dev Anand@100: Mumtaz on DevSaab
Sonia wants women's quota bill implemented at once
Sonia wants women's quota bill implemented at once
Some active funds made hefty bets on Jio Fin
Some active funds made hefty bets on Jio Fin

More like this

'I did Jawan for my love for Shah Rukh'

'I did Jawan for my love for Shah Rukh'

What Shah Rukh And Sanjeeta Spoke About

What Shah Rukh And Sanjeeta Spoke About

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances