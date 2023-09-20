Tamannaah-Vijay's Date Night

A screening of Director Sujoy Ghosh's Web series Jaane Jaan, starring Kareena Kapoor, Jaideep Alhawat and Vijay Varma, was held in Mumbai.

While the leading lady -- who makes her OTT debut on her 43rd birthday, September 21 -- gave it a miss, Tamannaah was at hand to cheer for her beau.

Tamannaah Bhatia has many reasons to smile.

All of which answer to Vijay Varma, whose hand she held tight at the screening.

Arjun Kapoor joins T&V.

Alaya F.

Shriya Pilgaonkar.

Varun Dhawan.

Sophie Choudry.

Esha Gupta.

Jaideep Alhawat sports a new look for Jaane Jaan.

Vijay and Jaideep with Director Sujoy Ghosh, second from right, and Producers Akshai Puri, left, and Jay Shewakramani, right,

Mamta Anand with husband Siddharth Anand, whose Pathaan earned Rs 500 crores and counting.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar