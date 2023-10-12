News
Take The Fun, Fun, Filmi Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
October 12, 2023
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies. 

All set for this week’s fully filmi challenge?

Simply identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Hadh Kar Di Aapne
B. Badal
C. Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye
  A. Hadh Kar Di Aapne
 
A. Desi Boyz
B. Housefull 2
C. Force
  C. Force
 
A. Anjaana Anjaani
B. Fashion
C. Dostana
  A. Anjaana Anjaani
 
A. Chandramukhi
B. Jagruti
C. Majdhaar
  C. Majdhaar
 
A. Veere Di Wedding
B. Khoobsurat
C. The Zoya Factor
  B. Khoobsurat
 
A. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi
B. Bajirao Mastani
C. Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior
  A. Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi
 
A. Zanjeer
B. Andaz Apna Apna
C. Malamaal Weekly
  B. Andaz Apna Apna
 
A. The Gentleman
B. Lootere
C. Aaina
  C. Aaina
 
A. Ilaaka
B. Ram Lakhan
C. Khatron Ke Khiladi
  B. Ram Lakhan
 
A. Udaan
B. Fukrey
C. Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!
  B. Fukrey
 
  

 

 

Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Mahipal Soni/Rediff.com

 

 

SUKANYA VERMA
