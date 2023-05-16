News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Taapsee Is Looking At...

Taapsee Is Looking At...

By REDIFF MOVIES
May 16, 2023 15:24 IST
Kriti gets a new hair colour... Meet Tabu's pet... Athiya brightens up her day...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Taapsee Pannu/Instagram

Taapsee Pannu is 'Looking at life, one change at a time.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

Like Kriti Kharbanda's new hair colour?

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Athiya Shetty/Instagram

Athiya Shetty knows just how to brighten up her day.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tabu/Instagram

Tabu knows where to get her hugs from.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Raai Laxmi/Instagram

Raai Laxmi takes a flight and writes, 'I followed my heart and it led to where I am.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nora Fatehi/Instagram

Nora Fatehi got everyone's attention when she grooved with Rema of Calm Down fame at the latter's Mumbai concert. Of course, in this picture, she's dancing to one of her own songs.

