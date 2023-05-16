Taapsee Is Looking At...

Kriti gets a new hair colour... Meet Tabu's pet... Athiya brightens up her day...
Taapsee Pannu is 'Looking at life, one change at a time.'
Like Kriti Kharbanda's new hair colour?
Athiya Shetty knows just how to brighten up her day.
Tabu knows where to get her hugs from.
Raai Laxmi takes a flight and writes, 'I followed my heart and it led to where I am.'
Nora Fatehi got everyone's attention when she grooved with Rema of Calm Down fame at the latter's Mumbai concert. Of course, in this picture, she's dancing to one of her own songs.