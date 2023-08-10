Sussanne Calls Hrithik-Saba 'Beautiful'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Azad/Instagram

Love birds Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan are enjoying their Argentinian vacation.

Saba has been keeping us updated by dropping pictures from time to time, and she sends another postcard, captioning it: 'Que Bueno Buenos Aires'.

The couple can be seen cozying up in a restaurant.

The picture got an endorsement from Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan right away, as she commented, 'Beautiful pic.'

Hrithik and Saba confirmed their relationship when they walked hand-in-hand at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in May 2022.