News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Sussanne Calls Hrithik-Saba 'Beautiful'

Sussanne Calls Hrithik-Saba 'Beautiful'

By REDIFF MOVIES
August 10, 2023 13:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saba Azad/Instagram

Love birds Saba Azad and Hrithik Roshan are enjoying their Argentinian vacation.

Saba has been keeping us updated by dropping pictures from time to time, and she sends another postcard, captioning it: 'Que Bueno Buenos Aires'.

The couple can be seen cozying up in a restaurant.

 

The picture got an endorsement from Hrithik's ex-wife Sussanne Khan right away, as she commented, 'Beautiful pic.'

Hrithik and Saba confirmed their relationship when they walked hand-in-hand at Karan Johar's 50th birthday bash in May 2022.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Meet The Scintillating Saba Azad!
Meet The Scintillating Saba Azad!
Is Hrithik Getting Married To Saba?
Is Hrithik Getting Married To Saba?
Hrithik-Saba Look Gorgeous Together
Hrithik-Saba Look Gorgeous Together
Sunny Leone Gets Ready To Party
Sunny Leone Gets Ready To Party
ACT: Harmanpreet credits forwards for creating chances
ACT: Harmanpreet credits forwards for creating chances
ICONIC! Alcaraz Meets His 'Crush'
ICONIC! Alcaraz Meets His 'Crush'
'Assam Rifles is an excellent time tested force'
'Assam Rifles is an excellent time tested force'

More like this

Hrithik-Saba's Argentinian Holiday

Hrithik-Saba's Argentinian Holiday

Hrithik-Saba Make Relationship OFFICIAL

Hrithik-Saba Make Relationship OFFICIAL

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances