'I've had ups and downs with my kids'

IMAGE: Sushmita Sen in Aarya Antim Vaar.

Sushmita Sen revealed her inspiration behind how she channelled her emotions into portraying Aarya Sareen in the popular Web series, Aarya Antim Vaar.

In the show, Sushmita plays a tough woman, who goes beyond all boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime.

IMAGE: Sushmita Sen with daughters, Renee and Alisah. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sushmita Sen/Instagram

"It's every mother's worst nightmare to see her children go against her. No matter who you ask, that's something that unifies us all," Sushmita says.

"None of us want our children in danger, afraid, or feeling unprotected. We never want them to turn against us.

"Aarya, as you've seen in part one of this season, reaches that heartbreaking point. While I'm grateful not to experience it to the extent Aarya does, I've had my share of ups and downs with my children, like any mother. I've channeled those emotions into portraying the pain my character feels on screen."

IMAGE: Sushmita Sen with her onscreen children, Aarushi Bajaj, Viren Vazirani and Pratyaksh Panwar in Aarya Antim Vaar.

The first season was nominated in the Best Drama category at the International Emmy Awards.

Created and co-directed by Ram Madhvani, Aarya Antim Vaar features an interesting cast of Ila Arun, Sikandar Kher, Indraneil Sengupta, Vikas Kumar, Maya Sarao and Geetanjali Kulkarni.

The final chapter will start streaming on February 9.