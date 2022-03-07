Neelam-Samir's Kashmir Weekend

Neelam Kothari and her husband Samir Soni enjoyed a beautiful weekend in Kashmir, taking in the Gulmarg Winter festival, organised by the Indian Army to promote tourism in the valley.

Umar Ganie brings all the action for Rediff.com.

Please click on the images for glimpses of the Gulmarg Winter festival.

Neelam takes a picture with Kashmiri locals, who sang and danced at the festival to entertain the audience.

Neelam and Samir took their daughter Ahana along to enjoy the unique experience.

In 2021, Vidya Balan and her husband Siddharth Roy Kapur had been invited to the festival.

Samir was recently very candid about the early struggles in his career, as he authored a book, My Experiments with Silence: The Diary Of An Introvert.Of course, there are days, like this one, when stars have to go a step further and mingle with their fans.

Neelam has always provided Samir the support that he needs, as she has 'seen his anxiety issues.'

The couple sure look like they are enjoying themselves.

The three-day festival saw qawwali nights as well as Kashmiri music produced by local talent. The Military Pipe Band put up a performance too.

The festival was organised by the Indian Army to celebrate the 75th year of India's Independence.

Snow sports like ATV, Snow Scooter and Snow Cycling races were also held.

Neelam and Samir gave away prizes.