Rediff.com  » Movies » Are You Ready For Vijay's Leo?

Are You Ready For Vijay's Leo?

By REDIFF MOVIES
June 22, 2023 10:44 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay/Instagram

Vijay unveiled the first look of his new film, Leo, on his 49th birthday.

The poster sees the actor looking fierce, and holding a bloodied sledgehammer.

The caption on the poster reads, 'In the world of untamed rivers, calm waters either become divine gods or dreaded demons.'

 

The film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, sees Vijay starrinf with Trisha after 14 years; their last film together was Ghilli.

Sanjay Dutt play the villain.

Composer Anirudh Ravichander joins hands with Lokesh for the third time after Master and Vikram.

Leo is scheduled to release on October 19.

