Rediff.com  » Movies » Stree 2 Enters Rs 300 Crore Club

Stree 2 Enters Rs 300 Crore Club

By REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
August 23, 2024 10:23 IST
Stree 2 has joined the big league.

In a year that has been deprived of even average successes at the box office, Stree 2 has become an all time blockbuster in just one week.

It has crossed the Rs 300 crore (Rs 3 billion) mark in just eight days (plus paid previews) and in the process, emerged as one of the fastest ever to reach this milestone.

To put things in perspective, the films that did so in the past were biggies like Pathaan, Gadar 2, Jawan and Animal, all of which released last year, and they ended up being Rs 500 crore to Rs 600 crore (Rs 5 billion to Rs 6 billion) grossers.

Now Stree 2, which has the least budget amongst them (and perhaps comparable only with Gadar 2), has exceeded all expectations.

The film, which earned around Rs 305 crore (Rs 3.05 billion), scored a half century score on its release day itself, Thursday.

The collections are expected to increase again this weekend, which means Rs 400 crore (Rs 4 billion) will happen in quick time too.

The film is a shot in the arm for the exhibition and distribution circuits, and one hopes the good run continues for other films as well.

REDIFF BOX OFFICE CORRESPONDENT
