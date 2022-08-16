Seventy five years of Independence.

It's a landmark every Indian is proud of and joyfully celebrated.

Bollywood, too, flaunted it patriotic colours and joined the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor quotes Rabindranath Tagore's poem:

'Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high

'Where knowledge is free

'Where the world has not been broken up into fragments

'By narrow domestic walls

'Where words come out from the depth of truth

'Where tireless striving stretches its arms towards perfection

'Where the clear stream of reason has not lost its way

'Into the dreary desert sand of dead habit

'Where the mind is led forward by thee

'Into ever-widening thought and action

'Into that heaven of freedom, my Father, let my country awake.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Soha Ali Khan/Instagram

Soha Ali Khan echoes Janhvi's thoughts as she holds the Tiranga with Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya: 'Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high...'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Pooja Hegde/Instagram

Pooja Hegde: 'Happy Independence Day from Ladakh. In gratitude to all those who keep us safe. Sending you all love and light. Jai Hind #harghartiranga'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vijay Deverakonda/Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda says, 'We are Indians!!! Happy. Proud. Free. Loving. Responsible. Happy Independence Day India.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonakshi Sinha/Instagram

Sonakshi Sinha re-creates the Tricolour with a little help from Nature.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Varun Dhawan/Instagram

Varun Dhawan writes, 'हम जहाँ रहे झंडा ऊंचा रहे हमारा।'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sanjay Dutt/Instagram

Sanjay Dutt keeps his flags close.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Saqib Saleem/Instagram

Huma Qureshi celebrates Independence Day with her brother, Saqib Saleem.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kriti Kharbanda/Instagram

'Saare jahaan se acha,' sings Kriti Kharbanda.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Yash/Instagram

Yash celebrates I-Day with wife Radhika Pandit and children Ayra and Yathrav.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mahesh Babu/Instagram

Mahesh Babu and his daughter Sitara with the flag.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Salman Khan/Instagram

Salman Khan waves the flag with Indian Naval sailors on the INS Visakhapatnam.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karisma Kapoor/Instagram

'Celebrating 75 years of freedom! May it bring prosperity, peace and progress to the nation,' says Karisma Kapoor.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shanaya Kapoor/Instagram

Shanaya Kapoor finds the perfect spot for a moment with her flag.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Abhishek Bachchan/Instagram

Abhishek Bachchan and Kapil Dev hoist the flag in Australia, where they are attending the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mithila Palkar/Instagram

'Grateful for the privilege of being able to revel in the diverse richness of our motherland. Hopeful that we are all able to save her grace. Very hopeful. Happy Independence Day, India!' writes Mithila Palkar.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonali Bendre/Instagram

Sonali Bendre participates in the I-Day Parade in Atlanta, Georgia.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Allu Arjun/Instagram

Allu Arjun says, 'Happy 75th Independence Day. Deep respect to the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters. Vande Maataram.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Daisy Shah/Instagram

Daisy Shah holds the Tricolour.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jackie Shroff/Instagram

Jackie Shroff hoists the Tiranga on his terrace.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonal Chauhan/Instagram

'माँ तुझे सलाम स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएँ' says Sonal Chauhan.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sharad Kelkar/Instagram

Sharad Kelkar and his daughter Kesha celebrate Independence Day.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kunal Kapoor/Instagram

A proud moment in Kunal Kapoor's life.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Vikrant Massey/Instagram

Vikrant Massey wishes every Indian: 'A glorious 75 years of our independence to us all.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Milind Soman/Instagram

Milind Soman: 'Flagged off the Unity Run 2022 from Jhansi to Delhi today from Jhansi fort! Average of 53 km per day for 8 days, should be fun just finished 45km before taking a break for lunch, feeling good big thank you to team @unionbankinsta and MD&CEO Ms A Manimekhalai for supporting the run and flagging it off ! Jai Hind !!!!

'Happy Independence Day India !! May each and every citizen make a small effort for a few minutes every day for their own physical and mental health #hargharswasth.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Preity Zinta/Instagram

Preity Zinta: 'Happy Independence Day to my fellow Indians all over the world from the three of us.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divya Khosla/Instagram

Divya Khosla Kumar has some fun with tricolour balloons.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Karishma Tanna/Instagram

Karishma Tanna holds up the flag in her balcony.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Boman Irani/Instagram

'Celebrating 75 years of Independence by participating in the #HarGharTiranga initiative,' writes Boman Irani.