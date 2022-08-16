Seventy five years of Independence.
It's a landmark every Indian is proud of and joyfully celebrated.
Bollywood, too, flaunted it patriotic colours and joined the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.
Janhvi Kapoor quotes Rabindranath Tagore's poem:
'Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high
'Where knowledge is free
'Where the world has not been broken up into fragments
'By narrow domestic walls
'Where words come out from the depth of truth
'Where tireless striving stretches its arms towards perfection
'Where the clear stream of reason has not lost its way
'Into the dreary desert sand of dead habit
'Where the mind is led forward by thee
'Into ever-widening thought and action
'Into that heaven of freedom, my Father, let my country awake.'
Soha Ali Khan echoes Janhvi's thoughts as she holds the Tiranga with Kunal Kemmu and Inaaya: 'Where the mind is without fear and the head is held high...'
Pooja Hegde: 'Happy Independence Day from Ladakh. In gratitude to all those who keep us safe. Sending you all love and light. Jai Hind #harghartiranga'.
Vijay Deverakonda says, 'We are Indians!!! Happy. Proud. Free. Loving. Responsible. Happy Independence Day India.'
Sonakshi Sinha re-creates the Tricolour with a little help from Nature.
Varun Dhawan writes, 'हम जहाँ रहे झंडा ऊंचा रहे हमारा।'
Sanjay Dutt keeps his flags close.
Huma Qureshi celebrates Independence Day with her brother, Saqib Saleem.
'Saare jahaan se acha,' sings Kriti Kharbanda.
Yash celebrates I-Day with wife Radhika Pandit and children Ayra and Yathrav.
Mahesh Babu and his daughter Sitara with the flag.
Salman Khan waves the flag with Indian Naval sailors on the INS Visakhapatnam.
'Celebrating 75 years of freedom! May it bring prosperity, peace and progress to the nation,' says Karisma Kapoor.
Shanaya Kapoor finds the perfect spot for a moment with her flag.
Abhishek Bachchan and Kapil Dev hoist the flag in Australia, where they are attending the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne.
'Grateful for the privilege of being able to revel in the diverse richness of our motherland. Hopeful that we are all able to save her grace. Very hopeful. Happy Independence Day, India!' writes Mithila Palkar.
Sonali Bendre participates in the I-Day Parade in Atlanta, Georgia.
Allu Arjun says, 'Happy 75th Independence Day. Deep respect to the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters. Vande Maataram.'
Daisy Shah holds the Tricolour.
Jackie Shroff hoists the Tiranga on his terrace.
'माँ तुझे सलाम स्वतंत्रता दिवस की शुभकामनाएँ' says Sonal Chauhan.
Sharad Kelkar and his daughter Kesha celebrate Independence Day.
A proud moment in Kunal Kapoor's life.
Vikrant Massey wishes every Indian: 'A glorious 75 years of our independence to us all.'
Milind Soman: 'Flagged off the Unity Run 2022 from Jhansi to Delhi today from Jhansi fort! Average of 53 km per day for 8 days, should be fun just finished 45km before taking a break for lunch, feeling good big thank you to team @unionbankinsta and MD&CEO Ms A Manimekhalai for supporting the run and flagging it off ! Jai Hind !!!!
'Happy Independence Day India !! May each and every citizen make a small effort for a few minutes every day for their own physical and mental health #hargharswasth.'
Preity Zinta: 'Happy Independence Day to my fellow Indians all over the world from the three of us.'
Divya Khosla Kumar has some fun with tricolour balloons.
Karishma Tanna holds up the flag in her balcony.
'Celebrating 75 years of Independence by participating in the #HarGharTiranga initiative,' writes Boman Irani.