Rediff.com  » Movies » Stars Wish 'Lots Of Love And Payasam' This Onam

Stars Wish 'Lots Of Love And Payasam' This Onam

By REDIFF MOVIES
September 16, 2024 12:47 IST
Film folk celebrated Onam on Sunday, and wished their fans with heartfelt greetings and posted pictures on social media.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Malavika Mohanan/Instagram

Malavika Mohanan goes red for the festival.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priya Prakash Varrier/Instagram

Priya Prakash Varrier is 'daydreaming about Semiya Payasam'.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Keerthy Suresh/Instagram

Keerthy Suresh celebrates Onam in Dubai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mohanlal/Twitter

Mohanlal dresses up in a traditional mundu, and wishes everyone, 'My heartfelt Trivandrum wishes to all the Malayalis. #HappyOnam.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mammootty/Twitter

Mammootty wishes his fans too.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Dulquer Salmaan/Instagram

'Happy and prosperous Onam wishes to all! Wishing everyone a very happy Onam!' says Dulquer Salmaan.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyamani/Instagram

Priyamani wears flowers on her hair for the festival.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram

Amala Paul celebrates Onam with a photoshoot with husband Jagat Desai and son Ilai.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tovina Thomas/Instagram

Tovino Thomas poses with a Mahabali cutout.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Prithviraj Sukumaran/Instagram

Prithviraj Sukumaran celebrates with his mother Mallika Sukumaran and brother Indrajith.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth/Instagram

Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth enjoys Onam sadya: 'Happy Onam to all my dear ones who are celebrating today ..may your homes be filled with loads of flowers…lots of sadhya food..happiness and laughter! @soundaryaarajinikant I’m stuffed right now ! Thank you for the yum lunch.. Total Sunday cheat meal max! Totally worth it !'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bhavana Menon/Instagram

Bhavana Menon takes a selfie and wishes everyone, 'May the spirit of Onam lead you to a prosperous and happy life.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shruti Ramchandran/Instagram

'Hi Onasadhya, Wru? Regards, Me,' asks Shruti Ramchandran, who was last seen in Nadanna Sambhavam.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Basil Joseph/Instagram

Actor-director Basil Joseph poses wife Elizabeth Samuel and their daughter, Hope.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Tisca Chopra/Instagram

'Wishing everyone a happy and prosperous Onam! Lots of love and payasamm' says Tisca Chopra.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com

REDIFF MOVIES
More like this

Gouri Venugopal's Onam Specials

Gouri Venugopal's Onam Specials

Recipes: Onam Ulli Theeyal...

Recipes: Onam Ulli Theeyal...

