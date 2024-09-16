Stars Wish 'Lots Of Love And Payasam' This Onam

Film folk celebrated Onam on Sunday, and wished their fans with heartfelt greetings and posted pictures on social media.
Malavika Mohanan goes red for the festival.
Priya Prakash Varrier is 'daydreaming about Semiya Payasam'.
Keerthy Suresh celebrates Onam in Dubai.
Mohanlal dresses up in a traditional mundu, and wishes everyone, 'My heartfelt Trivandrum wishes to all the Malayalis. #HappyOnam.'
Mammootty wishes his fans too.
'Happy and prosperous Onam wishes to all! Wishing everyone a very happy Onam!' says Dulquer Salmaan.
Priyamani wears flowers on her hair for the festival.
Amala Paul celebrates Onam with a photoshoot with husband Jagat Desai and son Ilai.
Tovino Thomas poses with a Mahabali cutout.
Prithviraj Sukumaran celebrates with his mother Mallika Sukumaran and brother Indrajith.
Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth enjoys Onam sadya: 'Happy Onam to all my dear ones who are celebrating today ..may your homes be filled with loads of flowers…lots of sadhya food..happiness and laughter! @soundaryaarajinikant I’m stuffed right now ! Thank you for the yum lunch.. Total Sunday cheat meal max! Totally worth it !'
Bhavana Menon takes a selfie and wishes everyone, 'May the spirit of Onam lead you to a prosperous and happy life.'
'Hi Onasadhya, Wru? Regards, Me,' asks Shruti Ramchandran, who was last seen in Nadanna Sambhavam.
Actor-director Basil Joseph poses wife Elizabeth Samuel and their daughter, Hope.
'Wishing everyone a happy and prosperous Onam! Lots of love and payasamm' says Tisca Chopra.
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff.com