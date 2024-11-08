Spend Your Weekend With Kareena

Kareena's cop, Rajni's supercop and Samantha's spy, it's a star-studded week on OTT this time.

Sukanya Verma lists your options on OTT this week.

The Buckingham Murders

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi, English

Kareena Kapoor Khan's sparkling mettle is for all to see as she paints a picture of grief in Hansal Mehta's UK-based police procedural where she plays a cop investigating a missing child mystery.

Citadel: Honey Bunny

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Raj and DK get Samantha and Varun Dhawan to play secret agents in their slick spy drama for the Russo Brothers, which kickstarted with the Priyanka Chopra-headlined international edition.

Vettaiyan

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Tamil

Superstar Rajni slips in supercop mode fighting crime and injustice while dealing with his own moral dilemmas in the power-packed Vettaiyan, co-starring Amitabh Bachchan, Fahadh Faasil and Rana Daggubatti.

Devara: Part 1

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Junior NTR's seaside daredevil safeguards his coastal village from unwanted trespassers in Devara's high-octane action masala.

Vijay 69

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Hindi

Anupam Kher shows off his prowess as a crabby, former swimming champ aiming for athletic glory by participating in a triathlon contest at the age of 69.

The Substance

Where to watch? Mubi

Language: English

A faded celebrity's experiment with youth and beauty restoring drugs leads to terrifying side effects in Demi Moore's satirical body horror and Best Screenplay recipient at Cannes this year.

It Ends with Us

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

Based on Colleen Hoover's novel of the same name, It Ends with Us revolves around serious themes of generational trauma and domestic violence. The Hollywood smash hit, of course, gathered more eyeballs for the off-screen fallout between actor-director Justin Baldoni and his leading lady Blake Lively as well as the latter's tone-deaf promotion.

Despicable Me 4

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: English

A bitter old foe, a moody new family member, Gru and his band of minions have their hands quite full in yet another action packed sequel of the Despicable Me franchise.

Khwabon Ka Jhamela

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

A love triangle where a jilted man bumps into a free spirited girl only to find himself confronted by his past romance in Prateik Babbar, Kubbra Sait and Sayani Gupta's Khwabon Ka Jhamela.

Gangnam B Side

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Seoul's prolific neighbourhood forms the vibrant backdrop of a detective, a broker and a prosecutor's search for missing folks in Ji Chang-wook's latest offering.

Viswam

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

Action, comedy, drama, it's all there in Gopichand vehicle about good guys taking on bad guys amidst protective offsprings and looming terror threats in Viswam's medley of emotions.

Mr Plankton

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

A luckless guy in search of his identity and a hapless bride-to-be he used to date once take off together while chased by the latter's fiancé in this chaotic new K-drama.

Arm

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Tovino Thomas essays a triple role across three different timelines and generations like a true blue action fantasy hero of northern Kerala committed to protect the most precious treasure of his land.

Pedro Paramo

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Spanish (with subtitles)

Based on Mexican writer Juan Rulfo's 1955 classic novel, Pedro Paramo revolves around a man's search for his father in a ghostly town where life and death are hard to tell apart.