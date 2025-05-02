'Why Pahalgam Happened'

Sonu Nigam may not have guessed that his latest concert at the East Point College in Bengaluru would get controversial.
While he was performing, a youth from the audience asked Sonu to sing a Kannada song.
The senior singer felt the youth was being disrespectful.
'This is the reason Pahalgam happened,' Sonu said at the concert.
The singer was trying to emphasise that Indians must remain united in this time of crisis when Pakistan-based terror organisations killed Indians rather than think on regional lines.
But he pacified the audience immediately by stating, 'I love Kannadigas. Wherever I go, to any corner of the world, I hear audience stating that he will sing one line of a Kannada song.
'I have sung songs in many languages in my career but the best songs that I have sung are Kannada songs. Every time I visit your city, I get love and respect. My shows in Karnataka are always special and you have always welcomed me like family.'
Later, he shared his views in a video that has now gone viral: 'It hurts when a young man, who isn't even as old as my career of Kannada songs, rudely demands that I sing in Kannada.'
Some of Sonu's popular Kannada songs are Neenu Banda Mele (Krishna), Ille Ile Ello (Chirru), Neenu Nanna Saviganasu (Jaanu), Once Upon A Time (Lofi Mix) and Mayavi (Bhoomi 2024).