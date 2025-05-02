'Why Pahalgam Happened'

IMAGE: Sonu Nigam performs in Bengaluru. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonu Nigam/Instagram

Sonu Nigam may not have guessed that his latest concert at the East Point College in Bengaluru would get controversial.

While he was performing, a youth from the audience asked Sonu to sing a Kannada song.

The senior singer felt the youth was being disrespectful.

'This is the reason Pahalgam happened,' Sonu said at the concert.

IMAGE: Sonu Nigam performs in Bengaluru. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonu Nigam/Instagram

The singer was trying to emphasise that Indians must remain united in this time of crisis when Pakistan-based terror organisations killed Indians rather than think on regional lines.

But he pacified the audience immediately by stating, 'I love Kannadigas. Wherever I go, to any corner of the world, I hear audience stating that he will sing one line of a Kannada song.

'I have sung songs in many languages in my career but the best songs that I have sung are Kannada songs. Every time I visit your city, I get love and respect. My shows in Karnataka are always special and you have always welcomed me like family.'

IMAGE: Sonu Nigam performs in Bengaluru. Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonu Nigam/Instagram

Later, he shared his views in a video that has now gone viral: 'It hurts when a young man, who isn't even as old as my career of Kannada songs, rudely demands that I sing in Kannada.'

Some of Sonu's popular Kannada songs are Neenu Banda Mele (Krishna), Ille Ile Ello (Chirru), Neenu Nanna Saviganasu (Jaanu), Once Upon A Time (Lofi Mix) and Mayavi (Bhoomi 2024).