Home  » Movies » Sonu Nigam Lashes Out At IIFA

Sonu Nigam Lashes Out At IIFA

Source: ANI
1 Minute Read
March 12, 2025 10:51 IST

IMAGE: Sonu Nigam with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 actor Kartik Aaryan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Kartik Aaryan/Instagram

Sonu Nigam voiced his disappointment after being snubbed from the Best Playback Singer (Male) nominations at the IIFA Awards 2025.

The event, held in Jaipur, Rajasthan, did not include Nigam in the nominations despite his song Mere Dholna 3.0 from Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 being among the many chartbusters of 2024.

The nominees in the category included Arijit Singh, Karan Aujla, Diljit Dosanjh, Baadshah, Jubin Nautiyal, and Mitraz.

Ultimately, Jubin Nautiyal won the award.

Nigam took to his Instagram account to share a screenshot of the nominee list along with a sarcastic caption that read, 'Thank you, IIFA... After all, you were answerable to the Rajasthan bureaucracy.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonu Nigam/Instagram

The singer didn't stop there.

He also played Mere Dholna 3.0 in the background, possibly hinting that the song deserved at least a nomination.

Composer Amaal Malik commented, 'Such is the world that we live in... Mazaak banake rakh diya hai (They have made it a joke).'

Source: ANI
