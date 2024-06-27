'Social Media Has Complicated Everything, Not Just Love'

'I would have become a big star 11 years ago if things had worked as per my plans.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Saraf/Instagram

With his boyish charm, Rohit Saraf has carved a niche for himself as a romantic hero in films as well as Web shows.

After winning hearts in Ishq Vishk Rebound, does he fear getting typecast?

"I would not have made such choices if I had any kind of fear in my mind. Rom-coms are my safe space. I like coming back to romance every now and then," Rohit tells Rediff.com Contributor Mohnish Singh.

How does it feel to headline Ishq Vishk Rebound, which is a spiritual sequel to Ishq Vishk?

It's a dream come true, honestly.

People always say that you should be happy with your work. But eventually our happiness is limited to the time the film doesn't reach people.

We have worked really hard on this film, on its songs, and are happy with the way it has shaped up.

What do you think of rom-coms and teenage love stories? You have done a few over the years.

I absolutely love them.

Romance has been my most preferred genre since childhood.

I love watching rom-coms and love being a part of them.

My Netflix series Mismatched has received unfathomable love from the audience.

It has been five years since we started the show, and we have done three seasons. That's a big deal.

There is clearly space for romance in our stories. People just love such stories.

IMAGE: Rohit Saraf with Hrithik Roshan on the sets of Vikram Vedha. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Saraf/Instagram

Do you fear getting typecast as a romantic hero?

No. I would not have made such choices if I had any kind of fear in my mind.

Rom-coms are my safe space.

I like coming back to romance every now and then.

I also like to do films like Vikram Vedha, where I get to explore another facet of my acting skills.

Somebody just said that my audience is basically the youth, teenagers. That's true.

I cannot even tell you how much love and appreciation I have received from this segment of the audience.

I also want children and grown-ups to love me the same way.

I want to widen my audience and for that, I do films like Vikram Vedha.

But trust me, I have no fear of getting typecast.

IMAGE: Rohit Saraf with his Ishq Vishk Rebound co-actor Pashmina Roshan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Saraf/Instagram

What are your memories of the original Ishq Vishk?

I don't exactly remember what my feelings were after watching the film but I really enjoyed it.

I loved its songs.

Tips makes incredible music for their films; Ishq Vishk's album was fantastic.

I also remember crushing hard on Amrita (Rao) ma'am. She looked so simple and beautiful.

Of course, Shenaz (Treasury) ma'am looked good too.

I loved Shahid (Kapoor) sir's dancing.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Saraf/Instagram

Did working on this film remind you of any of your college heartbreaks?

I never went to college (laughs).

I dropped out after the 10th.

What is your opinion on how we tell love stories in today's times?

I love love stories in general.

My recent favourite is Laapataa Ladies. It's really beautiful. And so simple!

Not many people would call it an out-and-out love story but whatever romance you see in the film, it touches your heart.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Saraf/Instagram

There was an innocence in Laapataa Ladies. Do you agree?

Sometimes innocence lies in the story, and other times it is in the characters.

Innocence has a broad meaning, if I may say so.

I agree that Laapataa Ladies was an innocent love story of extremely simple people, told in the simplistic way possible.

At the same time, films like Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also do exceptionally well.

That was a love story but not a simple one. It was complicated with a lot of complex layers involved. It touched upon a lot of intellectual things.

I don't think there is an appetite for simple love stories only. All kinds of love stories all welcomed, if made well.

Do you think social media has complicated love?

I think social media has complicated everything not just love.

Having said that, it has helped us reach so many people.

I mean, you can chat with people sitting far away, people you have never met.

It feels great when some person sitting in some country sends you a message saying they loved your work.

Actors connect with people more because of social media.

IMAGE: Rohit with Ishq Vishk Rebound co-actors Naila Grrewal, Pashmina Roshan and Jibraan Khan. Photograph: Kind courtesy Rohit Saraf/Instagram

Do you think Ishq Vishk Rebound will propel your career forward?

Wow, I don't know.

I do hope it will take me to a step forward and that I will get more opportunities after this.

I would have become a big star 11 years ago if things had worked as per my plans (laughs).

Life has its own plans.

My career has gone through its share of ups and downs and when I look back, I keep every success and failure close to my heart because it has made me the person that I am today.