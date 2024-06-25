Pashmina-Rohit Send You Love

A special screening of Ishq Vishk Rebound, was held in Mumbai last week and industry folk came forward to support the young actors in it: Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grrewal.

"Pyaar pyaar hota hai, be it in 2003 or 2024," debutante Pashmina Roshan says confidently, as she romances Rohit Saraf in the film.

Pashmina with her father Composer Rajesh Roshan and mother Kanchan and uncle Rakesh Roshan.

Pashmina's cousin Hrithik Roshan was not present but girlfriend Saba Azad stood in for him.

Naila Grrewal feels the way we express love has changed.

He may have starred in the big hit, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham but Jibraan Khan saw his share of struggle before he bagged the role in this rom-com.

"When I go out for promotions, see my face on hoardings and amid all of this, someone walking up to me and asking for a selfie, all those memories of my struggles evaporate," he says, gratefully.

Jibraan with his father Firoz Khan -- remember Arjun from B R Chopra's hugely popular television series Mahabharat? -- and mother Kashmira.

Rohit, Pashmina, Jibraan, Naila along with the film's producer, Ramesh Taurani.

Rohit Saraf with his Mismatched co-star, Prajakta Koli.

Anushka Ranjan with husband Aditya Seal.

Jonita Gandhi.

Palak Tiwari.

Munjya actor Abhay Verma.

Saqib Saleem.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar