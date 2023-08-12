Smell The Sea With Trisha Krishnan

Manushi enjoys dosa... Jacqueline tours the US... Amala takes a dip...
Trisha Krishnan shares a pic from her Scandinavian holiday and writes, 'Smell the sea and feel the sky, Let your soul and spirit fly... Oh summer! You were wonderful.'
Manushi Chhillar goes on a dosa date in Hyderabad.
Jacqueline Fernandez reaches New York for her US tour.
'Touchdown New York!! Can't wait to see you all tonight and further on at San Diego, Chicago, Sterling, Harrisburg! Can't wait to celebrate together and make unforgettable memories!'
Amala Paul takes a dip in Goa and writes, 'Dancing in nature's symphony, where raindrops and waterfalls collide.'
Kirti Kulhari shares a pictures from Santiniketan and writes, 'A place I have wanted to visit for a long time now .. finally m here.'
Sophie Choudry enjoys the night life in Paris.
Aishwarya Rajesh at the Sydney Harbour bridge.
Asha Negi takes a break in Kerala.