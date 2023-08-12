News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Smell The Sea With Trisha Krishnan

Smell The Sea With Trisha Krishnan

By REDIFF MOVIES
August 12, 2023 13:28 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Manushi enjoys dosa... Jacqueline tours the US... Amala takes a dip...

Photograph: Kind courtesy Trisha Krishnan/Instagram

Trisha Krishnan shares a pic from her Scandinavian holiday and writes, 'Smell the sea and feel the sky, Let your soul and spirit fly... Oh summer! You were wonderful.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Manushi Chhillar/Instagram

Manushi Chhillar goes on a dosa date in Hyderabad.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jacqueline Fernandez/Instagram

Jacqueline Fernandez reaches New York for her US tour.

'Touchdown New York!! Can't wait to see you all tonight and further on at San Diego, Chicago, Sterling, Harrisburg! Can't wait to celebrate together and make unforgettable memories!'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Amala Paul/Instagram

Amala Paul takes a dip in Goa and writes, 'Dancing in nature's symphony, where raindrops and waterfalls collide.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kirti Kulhari/Instagram

Kirti Kulhari shares a pictures from Santiniketan and writes, 'A place I have wanted to visit for a long time now .. finally m here.'

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sophie Choudry/Instagram

Sophie Choudry enjoys the night life in Paris.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Aishwarya Rajesh/Instagram

Aishwarya Rajesh at the Sydney Harbour bridge.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Asha Negi/Instagram

Asha Negi takes a break in Kerala.

REDIFF MOVIES
