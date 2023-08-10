News
Take The Super Filmi Quiz

Take The Super Filmi Quiz

By SUKANYA VERMA
August 10, 2023 12:39 IST
Sukanya Verma quizzes you to find out just how much you know about the movies.

It's time for your weekly chill pill of your super filmi Bollywood quiz.

All you have to do is identify the movie from the options listed below.

You have to answer each question to move on to the next.

 
A. Dil Dhadakne Do
B. Befikre
C. Neither
  B. Befikre
 
A. Dil Kya Kare
B. Dushman
C. Hameshaa
  A. Dil Kya Kare
 
A. Yuva
B. Company
C. Dum
  C. Dum
 
A. Lootere
B. Arjun Pandit
C. Naajayaz
  A. Lootere
 
A. Masaan
B. Atrangi Re
C. Good Luck Jerry
  C. Good Luck Jerry
 
A. Hum Sab Chor Hain
B. Rock Dancer
C. Street Dancer
  B. Rock Dancer
 
A. Johnny Gaddar
B. Dhoom
C. Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega
  A. Johnny Gaddar
 
A. Vivah
B. Dil Maange More
C. Chup Chup Ke
  C. Chup Chup Ke
 
A. Chillar Party
B. Stanley Ka Dabba
C. Bombay Talkies
  C. Bombay Talkies
 
A. Shirin Farhad Ki Toh Nikal Padi
B. Munnabhai MBBS
C. Golmaal Returns
  B. Munnabhai MBBS
 
  
Please CLICK here to play the Quiz

 

Feature Production: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SUKANYA VERMA
