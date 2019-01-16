Sitharaman meets Vicky, Yami, praises Uri

January 16, 2019 15:35 IST

Vicky and Yami also met the President and the NSA at General Rawat's home.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nirmala Sitharaman/Twitter

Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met the stars, director and producer of Uri: The Surgical Strike on the occasion of Army Day, January 15, 2019.

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Yami Gautam, Director Aditya Dhar and Producer Ronnie Screwvala were invited to army chief General Bipin Rawat's 'At Home' event.

Sitharaman took to Twitter to congratulate the film's team about which she has been 'hearing many good things'.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nirmala Sitharaman/ Twitter

'At COAS Bipin Rawat's #ArmyDay 'at home', with the team of the film #URITheSurgicalStrike. Yet to watch it, but hearing many good things. Kudos @RonnieScrewvala @AdityaDharFilms @vickykaushal09 @yamigautam for a slick war movie on the spirit of our heroes! #howsthejosh?', the Raksha Mantri tweeted along with photographs from the event.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nirmala Sitharaman/Twitter

'It was an honour meeting you Ma'am', Kaushal wrote in reply to Sitharaman's post.

'We are honoured to meet you Ma'am.... and thanks so much for your encouraging words. What you do for the nation is incomparable', Yami tweeted.

In the photograph above, to the Raksha Mantri's left is National Security Adviser Ajit Kumar Doval, whom Paresh Rawal plays in Uri.

Photograph: Rashtrapati Bhavan Photo via PTI

Ronnie, Yami, Vicky and Aditya also met President Ram Nath Kovind and First Lady Savita Kovind at General Rawat's home.

Text: PTI