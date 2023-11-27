Shruti-Sonam Shine At Filmfare OTT Awards

The fourth Filmfare OTT awards saw some interesting winners as top shows like Scoop and Jubilee as well as movies like Darlings and Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai scored big.

But eyes are on the red carpet now!

A look at the stars who made a fashion splash.

Sisters Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan look complement each other perfectly in black and gold.

It's a big night for Karishma Tanna as she bagged the Best Actor, Drama, Critics' (Female) award for playing journalist Jigna Vora in Scoop.

Interestingly, Jigna Vora got evicted from the reality show, Bigg Boss 17 this week.

Dia Mirza.

Like Karishma, Alia Bhatt chose to twin with Filmfare's Black lady trophy too, as she won the Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female) for her OTT film, em>Darlings.

Here, she's seen with sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Harleen Sethi may have missed out an award but her Kohrra team-mates -- Director Randeep Jha and actors Suvinder Vicky and Barun Sobti -- won awards.

Barun Sobti.

Inayat Sood made her digital debut with Scoop.

Rasikal Dugal.

Konkona Sen Sharma.

Shriya Pilgaonkar.

Bhagyashree.

Amruta Subhash won the Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female) award for her segment in Lust Stories 2.

Maanvi Gagroo shows off her Best Actor, Series (Female) Comedy award for TVF Tripling.

Manushi Chhillar looks a boss lady.

Sonam Kapoor gets the blues.

Nimrat Kaur.

Kubbra Sait goes for silver.

Radhika Madan.

Rajkummar Rao won the Best Actor, Critics (Male) award for Vasan Bala's thriller Monica O My Darling.

We may have hated him in Dahaad, but there's no stopping Vijay Varma who won Best Actor, Series (Male), Critics for the thrilling Web series.

Pratik Gandhi/

Sharib Hashmi, whose performances as J K Talpade in the series The Family Man made him hot OTT property, hosted the awards ceremony.

Sahil Salathia makes a style statement.

Bhuvan Arora, who was brilliant in Farzi.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar