News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Movies » Shruti-Sonam Shine At Filmfare OTT Awards

Shruti-Sonam Shine At Filmfare OTT Awards

By REDIFF MOVIES
November 27, 2023 17:17 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The fourth Filmfare OTT awards saw some interesting winners as top shows like Scoop and Jubilee as well as movies like Darlings and Sirf Ek Banda Kaafi Hai scored big.

But eyes are on the red carpet now!

A look at the stars who made a fashion splash.

 

Sisters Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan look complement each other perfectly in black and gold.

 

It's a big night for Karishma Tanna as she bagged the Best Actor, Drama, Critics' (Female) award for playing journalist Jigna Vora in Scoop.

Interestingly, Jigna Vora got evicted from the reality show, Bigg Boss 17 this week.

 

Dia Mirza.

 

Like Karishma, Alia Bhatt chose to twin with Filmfare's Black lady trophy too, as she won the Best Actor, Web Original Film (Female) for her OTT film, em>Darlings.

Here, she's seen with sister Shaheen Bhatt.

 

Harleen Sethi may have missed out an award but her Kohrra team-mates -- Director Randeep Jha and actors Suvinder Vicky and Barun Sobti -- won awards.

 

Barun Sobti.

 

Inayat Sood made her digital debut with Scoop.

 

Rasikal Dugal.

 

Konkona Sen Sharma.

 

Shriya Pilgaonkar.

 

Bhagyashree.

 

Amruta Subhash won the Best Supporting Actor, Web Original Film (Female) award for her segment in Lust Stories 2.

 

Maanvi Gagroo shows off her Best Actor, Series (Female) Comedy award for TVF Tripling.

 

Manushi Chhillar looks a boss lady.

 

Sonam Kapoor gets the blues.

 

Nimrat Kaur.

 

Kubbra Sait goes for silver.

 

Radhika Madan.

 

Rajkummar Rao won the Best Actor, Critics (Male) award for Vasan Bala's thriller Monica O My Darling.

 

We may have hated him in Dahaad, but there's no stopping Vijay Varma who won Best Actor, Series (Male), Critics for the thrilling Web series.

 

Pratik Gandhi/

 

Sharib Hashmi, whose performances as J K Talpade in the series The Family Man made him hot OTT property, hosted the awards ceremony.

 

Sahil Salathia makes a style statement.

 

Bhuvan Arora, who was brilliant in Farzi.

Photographs: Pradeep Bandekar

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF MOVIES
COMMENT
Print this article
Darlings Alia, Vijay Win OTT Filmfares
Darlings Alia, Vijay Win OTT Filmfares
'My husband asked for my autograph'
'My husband asked for my autograph'
The Actor Who Has STUNNED India
The Actor Who Has STUNNED India
Std 4 classmates stab student 108 times with compass
Std 4 classmates stab student 108 times with compass
IPL 2024: Cameron Green 'thrilled to don RCB colours'
IPL 2024: Cameron Green 'thrilled to don RCB colours'
Tata Tech IPO is the new buzzword of Street, investors
Tata Tech IPO is the new buzzword of Street, investors
How To Forgive A Cheating Partner
How To Forgive A Cheating Partner

More like this

'Violence is a piece of art'

'Violence is a piece of art'

Why Hamza Is A Wife Beater in Darlings

Why Hamza Is A Wife Beater in Darlings

Bollywood News  |  Current Bollywood News  |  Indian News  |  India Cricket Score  |  Business News India

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances