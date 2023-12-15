Shriya Saran's Time Out With Daughter Radha

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya Saran shares a series of pictures, from 2021 to 2023, and is extremely grateful for...

...Her daughter Radha, who was born on January 10, 2021.

The actor and her Russian businessman husband Andrei Koscheev got married in 2018.

Ever since, the couple have been celebrating their little girl.

Little Radha even accompanies mommy on photoshoots...

And makes some adorable pictures of her own.

Shriya neatly balances her glamour and mom duties.

Shriya and Radha's bedtime ritual.

Picture perfect!

Three generations of beauty: Shriya with her mother, Neeraja Saran Bhatnagar and mother-in-law, Natalya Koscheeva, and Radha.

Here's looking forward to more mother-daughter pictures!