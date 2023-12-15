News
Rediff.com  » Movies » Shriya Saran's Time Out With Daughter Radha

Shriya Saran's Time Out With Daughter Radha

By REDIFF MOVIES
December 15, 2023 15:00 IST
Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya Saran shares a series of pictures, from 2021 to 2023, and is extremely grateful for...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

...Her daughter Radha, who was born on January 10, 2021.

The actor and her Russian businessman husband Andrei Koscheev got married in 2018.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Ever since, the couple have been celebrating their little girl.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Little Radha even accompanies mommy on photoshoots...

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

And makes some adorable pictures of her own.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya neatly balances her glamour and mom duties.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Shriya and Radha's bedtime ritual.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Picture perfect!

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Three generations of beauty: Shriya with her mother, Neeraja Saran Bhatnagar and mother-in-law, Natalya Koscheeva, and Radha.

 

Photograph: Kind courtesy Shriya Saran/Instagram

Here's looking forward to more mother-daughter pictures!

REDIFF MOVIES
