'What a beautiful journey this film has had!'

IMAGE: Sharmila Tagore as Kusum Batra and Manoj Bajpayee as Arun Batra in Gulmohar.

Manoj Bajpayee received a Special Mention at the National Awards for his performance in Gulmohar.

Minutes after the announcement Manoj tells Subhash K Jha, "I am over the moon. I just feel so blessed to have received my fourth National Award, and that too for a very special film. Wow!"

Manoj Bajpayee had multiple releases in 2023. Each one, be it Gulmohar, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kafi Hai or Joram, fetched him immense laudation.

"I've never stopped thirsting for challenging roles which is why you are taken aback each time. I am not trying to impress audiences by doing a variety of roles.

"I am just doing the work that excite me. Being part of a film (Gulmohar) with Sharmila Tagoreji was quite an achievement for me. Sitting next to her during the film's promotions was quite a privilege."

Gulmohar has also won the National Award for best Hindi film. Director Rahul V Chittella has worked extensively with Mira Nair. It shows in his debut film.

Gulmohar is like Mira's Monsoon Wedding without a wedding. There is a peculiar sterility and joylessness about the characters, scattered and rudderless even as they speak repeatedly about keeping the family together.

It was a double celebration for movie legend Sharmila Tagore. Not only was August 16 her son Saif's birthday she was informed that Gulmohar had won the National Award for best Hindi film.

IMAGE: Sharmila Tagore, Manoj Bajpayee, Suraj Sharma, Kaveri Seth, Utsavi Jha and Simran in Gulmohar.

Snatching time away from the celebrations, Sharmila Tagore tells Subhash, "I am over the moon. Very happy. Well done, team Gulmohar led by Rahul Chittella, first time director. What a beautiful journey this film has had!"

"I am absolutely honoured by this prestigious win for our beloved film, Gulmohar!" Chittella exclaims. "I'm delighted especially with Manoj Bajpayee also winning the best actor (special mention)."

"He's a rare treasure and it's been a privilege creating this film with him and Sharmilaji! Lastly, my special thanks to my creative and writing partner, Arpita Mukherjee for being with me through this."

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com