Divas & Darlings On OTT This Week

Divas, detectives, darlings, you'll find them all on OTT this week. Sukanya Verma gives you some great options to choose from.

Darling

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Telugu (with subtitles)

A man's dream to honeymoon in Paris comes crashing down when his better half is diagnosed with a split personality.

Emily in Paris Season 4 Part 1

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

An American working in Paris continues to navigate life, loyalties and love interests in the fourth season of Emily in Paris.

Bad Monkey

Where to watch? Apple TV+

Language: English

Vince Vaughn lends his brand of humour and heft as a Florida detective turned health inspector investigating the case of a floating arm discovered by tourists while fishing in Apple TV's 10-part adaptation of Carl Hiaasen's novel.

The Tyrant

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Four intense, dimly-lit episodes spun off The Witch franchise chronicle the feverish pursuit for a secret bioweapon by South Korean and American intelligence agencies.

The Garfield Movie

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: English

The world's laziest, lasagne-devouring tabby cat is coerced into a whirlwind adventure, er, milk farm heist, after he bumps into his long lost daddy.

Shekhar Home

Where to watch? Jio Cinema

Language: Hindi

Kay Kay Menon turns into a 1990s Bengal-based Sherlock Holmes in six engaging episodes by creators Srijit Mukherji and Aniruddha Guha.

Naam Namak Nishan

Where to watch? Amazon MiniTV, Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Five cadets receiving military training at a Chennai academy develop deep friendship and love for their motherland across 17 episodes of its slice-of-army life.

Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Japanese (with subtitles)

Based on a video game of the same name, Sakuna revolves around the painstaking attempts of an exiled goddess, overcoming a series of obstacles, to grow rice.

My Perfectt Husband

Where to watch? Disney+Hotstar

Language: Tamil (with subtitles)

Over the course of eight episodes of the Sathyaraj comedy drama, a family mans life goes topsy turvy on learning the mother of the potential bride he seeks for his son happens to be his childhood sweetheart.

Romance in the House

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

After 11 years of staying away, a man returns to his family hoping to woo back his wife much to the confusion of his estranged son and daughter.

Jackpot!

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: English

Awkwafina and John Cena's oddball pairing serves as a reminder for -- with great prize comes greater pandemonium. A woman must run for her dear life as well as seize the lottery she's just won, with a little help from a burly protection agent for a small price, before she's bumped off by a bloodthirsty mob wanting to snatch it.

Manorathangal

Where to watch? ZEE5

Language: Malayalam (with subtitles)

Nine stories penned by literary heavyweight M T Vasudevan Nair serve as inspiration for the star-studded anthology on life and human nature, featuring the likes of Mammootty, Mohanlal and Fahadh Faasil.

Kotee

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

In the eternal quest between right and wrong, a middle-class man's takedown of a dangerous goon results in him questioning the ethical path he should continue.

Indian 2

Where to watch? Netflix

Language: Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada (with subtitles)

Twenty eight years after Shankar's first Indian, Kamal Haasan's retired freedom fighter resumes his vigilante duties for the sequel.

Troll Factory

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Korean (with subtitles)

Online manipulation fuels the proceedings of Troll Factory's journalist seeking justice premise.

1888

Where to watch? Rent on Movie Saints/YouTube/BookMyShow

Language: Kannada (with subtitles)

Filmed entirely employing the Guerilla technique, Director Sourabh Shukla's award-winning indie examines the consequences of the 2016 demonetisation chapter over a bag of cash and A cat and mouse chase.

Chandu Champion

Where to watch? Amazon Prime Video

Language: Hindi

Kartik Aaryan flexes his acting chops and physical to showcase himself in a brand new light in bringing India's first Paralympic gold medalist Murlikant Rajaram Petkar's true story to life.