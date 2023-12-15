'His heart had stopped for 10 minutes'

'He underwent angioplasty. He is fine now.'

IMAGE: Shreyas Talpade with his wife Deepti. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shreyas Talpade/Instagram

Shreyas Talpade suffered a heart attack after finishing a shoot in Mumbai on Thursday, December 14.

As per a source close to the 47-year-old actor, "Shreyas was shooting for Welcome to the Jungle and in the evening, he suffered a heart attack and underwent angioplasty. He is fine now."

He is admitted to Belle Vue Hospital in Andheri, northwest Mumbai.

When Subhash K Jha conveyed the news to his close friend Bobby Deol, his first reaction was, "Oh my God!"

A few minutes later, he sent a voice note saying, 'I just spoke to his wife. She was really upset. His heart had stopped for about 10 minutes apparently. Now they've revived him and done an angioplasty. So just pray that he will be fine. Thank you, Subhash, for letting me know.'

Shreyas is one of the most versatile and under-rated actors of Hindi and Marathi cinema.

In an earlier interview, Shreyas told Subhash, "My career has been adventurous. I come from a normal middle class family with no film connections. I have auditioned to get my best roles. Luckily for me, filmmakers like Subhash Ghai, Nagesh Kukunoor and Farah Khan had faith in me.

"I also admit I didn't do some things that I should have. I didn't market myself well. I was averse to social media but that's the need of the hour. It took me some time to accept the marketing reality. I won't make the same mistakes again. Maybe I will make new mistakes.

"All my mistakes are mine. I am happy with both the rights or wrongs in my life. Johnny Lever says Duniya gol hai, and so is destiny. Hopefully, I will have new challenges and appreciation in future."

Shreyas loves the opportunities being provided on the digital domain.

"OTT is definitely a blessing for an actor like me. For me, it's is an extension of the experimental theatre I used to do. That experiment is happening manifold on OTT and there is trigger-audience for it. There are so many stories waiting to be told and performed. Now we have the opportunity.

"I don't know whether I am underrated. I am just an actor trying to do my best. But I guess the OTT is like an IPL for us actors. We know there is an audience for what we do, no matter how unconventional."

Here's wishing Shreyas a swift and complete recovery.

With inputs from ANI